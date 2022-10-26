High-speed multi-coaxial cable assemblies

Withwave’s high-speed multi-coaxial (coax) cable assemblies are high-density solutions which can provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies. The WMX series provides a choice of 20, 40, 50 or 67 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.

This series provides excellent signal integrity solutions for bench-top testing and automated test equipment to meet the increasing demands of semiconductor test equipment and optical testing industries.

The WMX series contain products that consist of high-performance flexible assemblies which can be bundled in housings containing either eight or 16 channels. The interface board is a compression type which provides lower total cost of testing by avoiding the cost of having to solder components.

The cable assemblies provide excellent insertion and return loss performance with a crosstalk of less than -50 dB. Minimum cable length is 150 mm and both socket and direct contact type are provided with a contact pitch of either 2,54 or 4 mm.

The WMX series are suitable for use in applications such as semiconductor and optical test equipment, high-speed testing modules, supercomputing, and 5G communication systems.

