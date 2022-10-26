High-speed multi-coaxial cable assemblies

Withwave’s high-speed multi-coaxial (coax) cable assemblies are high-density solutions which can provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies. The WMX series provides a choice of 20, 40, 50 or 67 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.
This series provides excellent signal integrity solutions for bench-top testing and automated test equipment to meet the increasing demands of semiconductor test equipment and optical testing industries.
The WMX series contain products that consist of high-performance flexible assemblies which can be bundled in housings containing either eight or 16 channels. The interface board is a compression type which provides lower total cost of testing by avoiding the cost of having to solder components.
The cable assemblies provide excellent insertion and return loss performance with a crosstalk of less than -50 dB. Minimum cable length is 150 mm and both socket and direct contact type are provided with a contact pitch of either 2,54 or 4 mm.
The WMX series are suitable for use in applications such as semiconductor and optical test equipment, high-speed testing modules, supercomputing, and 5G communication systems.
Thoughts on connector reliability TRX Electronics
Interconnection
The term ‘high reliability’ describes products that are designed to deliver excellent performance in demanding, mission-critical applications. However, it may be time to stop thinking of high reliability and start talking about appropriate reliability.
Read more...The spirit of connecting Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s Combicon product portfolio is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Since 1972, Combicon PCB terminal blocks and PCB connectors have been providing the ideal connection technology for transmitting signals, data, or power in a wide range of applications.
Read more...INGUN’s connector solutions Electronic Industry Supplies
Interconnection
Connectors are indispensable elements in the modern electrified and networked world. They enable the modular structuring of assemblies and devices, systems, or plants, and they additionally connect decentralised peripheries or sub-systems for power transmission and data/signal communication.
Read more...Heavy-duty sealed connector series Electrocomp
Interconnection
With a flat connector housing design, they can fit through any 20 mm hole, making them ideal for use in sensor interface applications in industrial and commercial vehicles.
Read more...AM1114 wideband cascadable amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1114 is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the 2 to 18 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits low gain at the lower frequencies, increasing to moderate gain at the higher frequencies.
Read more...The design challenges of temperature Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Thermal management and temperature derating have always been something that designers have had to plan for to keep their products safe and this is closely linked to power when it comes to choosing a connector.