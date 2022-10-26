Categories

ST’s new Stellar P automotive MCU

26 October 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronics has unveiled new microcontrollers (MCUs) targeting future electrified drivetrains and domain-oriented, over-the-air updateable systems that are the foundation of the next generation of EVs. As the vehicles generate, process, and transfer large volumes of data, especially in support of the next generation of EVs, ST’s new Stellar P automotive MCUs are the industry’s first qualifiable devices for vehicles to integrate the new CAN-XL in-car communication standard. This technology enables the new vehicle platforms to handle growing data flows so the car can operate at peak performance.

“The real time, power-efficient Stellar P6 automotive microcontrollers combine advanced integration of motion-control and energy-management domains with actuation capabilities, ensuring a smooth shift from traditional ICEs/EVs to new drive-traction architectural patterns of software-defined vehicles,” said Luca Rodeschini, automotive and discrete vice president, strategic business development and automotive processing and RF general manager, STMicroelectronics. “As the automotive industry begins work on new vehicle platforms for model-year 2024, ST is ready with the microcontrollers to support development and ease the transition to vehicle production.”

Manufactured in ST’s own wafer fabs using power-efficient 28 nm FD-SOI technology, the Stellar P6 embeds up to 20 Mbytes of Phase Change (non-volatile) Memory (PCM). Up to six Arm Cortex R52 processor cores can be contained within ST’s Stellar P6 MCUs. One of the game-changing features is that over-the-air updates can be executed with no downtime. Memory space is dynamically allocated to the new downloaded software image until it is validated, and this occurs while the rest of the memory continues to execute the running application in real-time.

ST’s Stellar family of automotive MCUs has been designed to support carmakers and Tier1s as they transition toward software-defined vehicles.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


