Power MOSFET with fast body diode

26 October 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Vishay’s new 4th generation EF series power MOSFET technology currently offers the industry’s lowest on-resistance of only 0,045 Ω at 25°C, when compared to similar devices. The device exhibits a low effective capacitance and reduced switching and conduction losses.

At maximum junction temperature, the device has a drain-source voltage rating of 650 V, and can handle a continuous drain current of 30 A at a temperature rating of 100°C up to 47 A at a temperature of 25°C. The MOSFET is available in a PowerPAK 10 x 12 housing.

Typical applications for the chip include server and telecom power supplies, switched mode power supplies, power factor correction power supplies, high-intensity discharge and fluorescent ballast lighting, and industrial applications such as welding, induction heating, motor drives, battery chargers and solar PV inverters.

