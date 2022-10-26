Energy-efficient temperature sensing

26 October 2022

The TMP1075 is an accurate and low-power replacement to the industry standard LM75 and TMP75 digital temperature sensors. Available in SOIC-8, VSSOP-8, WSON-8, and SOT563-6 packages, the TMP1075 offers pin-to-pin and software compatibility to quickly upgrade any existing xx75 design. The TMP1075 is available in additional new packages of 2,0 x 2,0 mm DFN and 1,6 x 1,6 mm SOT563-6, reducing the printed circuit board (PCB) footprint by 82% and 89% compared to the SOIC package, respectively.

The TMP1075 has a maximum ±1°C accuracy over a temperature range of -40 to 110°C and offers an on-chip 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) providing a temperature resolution of 0,0625°C.

Compatible with two-wire SMBus and I2C interfaces, the TMP1075 supports up to 32 device addresses.

RS Components (SA)





