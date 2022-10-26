Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

Energy-efficient temperature sensing

26 October 2022 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The TMP1075 is an accurate and low-power replacement to the industry standard LM75 and TMP75 digital temperature sensors. Available in SOIC-8, VSSOP-8, WSON-8, and SOT563-6 packages, the TMP1075 offers pin-to-pin and software compatibility to quickly upgrade any existing xx75 design. The TMP1075 is available in additional new packages of 2,0 x 2,0 mm DFN and 1,6 x 1,6 mm SOT563-6, reducing the printed circuit board (PCB) footprint by 82% and 89% compared to the SOIC package, respectively.

The TMP1075 has a maximum ±1°C accuracy over a temperature range of -40 to 110°C and offers an on-chip 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) providing a temperature resolution of 0,0625°C.

Compatible with two-wire SMBus and I2C interfaces, the TMP1075 supports up to 32 device addresses.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Tuneable laser-diode chip ready to ship
RS Components (SA) Opto-Electronics
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has announced that it will begin shipping samples of its new tuneable laser-diode chip for use in optical transceivers of optical-fibre communication systems.

Read more...
How sensor fusion is driving vehicle autonomy forward
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
As ADAS technology extends to critical, time-sensitive applications such as emergency braking, front-collision warning and avoidance, and blind-spot detection, combining data from multiple sensors enables reliable, real-time decisions for safer autonomous driving.

Read more...
In-line jack variation added to ix Industrial Series
RS Components (SA) Interconnection
Hirose Electric has announced that a new in-line jack variation has been added to the ix Industrial Series, the IEC 61076-3-124 standard compliant, next-generation industrial equipment network connector.

Read more...
Toshiba releases small stepping motor driver IC
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The TB67S549FTG is a stepping motor driver IC housed in a small package, with built-in constant-current control that does not require external circuit components.

Read more...
Radiation-tolerant negative linear regulator
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS7H1210-SEP from Texas Instruments is a negative voltage linear regulator that can regulate an input voltage range of -3 to -16,5 V to an output of between -1,2 and -15,5 V.

Read more...
300 W step-down DC/DC micromodule
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTM4660 from Analog Devices is a complete 300 W output switching mode hybrid-topology step-down DC/DC µModule non-isolated bus converter.

Read more...
Industry’s smallest 6 A load switch
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS22992 is a single-channel load switch with an 8,7 m? power MOSFET designed to maximise power density in applications up to 5,5 V and 6 A.

Read more...
USB 2.0 port isolators
RS Components (SA) Circuit & System Protection
The ADuM4165/ADuM41661 are USB 2.0 port isolators, utilising Analog Devices iCoupler technology to dynamically support all USB 2.0 data rates up to 480 Mbps (high speed).

Read more...
Tektronix to exhibit at Electronica 2022
RS Components (SA) News
Tektronix will be showcasing a wide range of solutions from its test and measurement portfolio and customers will have a unique opportunity to learn more about the new and innovative technology solutions.

Read more...
Breakthrough in linear slide technology
RS Components (SA) Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
This newly developed sliding material from igus has a friction coefficient that is up to 40% better and able to open up flexibility of design in linear technology.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved