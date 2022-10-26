Rugged LoRaWAN module with integrated MCU

26 October 2022

Murata’s Type 1SJ integrated LoRaWAN modem measures just 10,0 x 8,0 x 1,6 mm and is suitable for a wide range of high-volume applications where small size, long-range, extended battery life, security, and a competitive price point are important requirements.

Based upon a second-generation Semtech SX1262 radio frequency IC (RFIC), the Type 1SJ LoRa module also features STMicroelectronics’ open STM32L0 microcontroller (MCU) together with an RF switch, 192 kB of Flash memory, and 20 kB of RAM. This extensive memory provision ensures that sufficient resources are available to the application layers. A temperature-controlled crystal oscillator (TXCO) and multiple communication interfaces including UART, I2C, SPI, ADC and USB, and various GPIOs, are also housed in the module.

The device operates from a single supply rail of up to 3,9 V and incorporates several low-power modes that allow the real-time clock (RTC) to operate while only drawing a current of 1,3 µA, allowing the module to operate for years on a single battery.

The open MCU allows the module to be easily flashed with code from Trusted Objects ‘TO Protect Library’ that ensures the Flash memory is secure and encrypted, protecting the end system against the threat of malicious tampering. The module provides LoRaWAN class A, B and C support through a simple RF design, with only an antenna attachment. The LoRaWAN stack is included in the modem firmware, allowing for a simple host MCU design and providing a quick time-to-market.

The resin-mould package provides physical ruggedness, which allows the module to operate across a temperature range of -40 to +85°C.

