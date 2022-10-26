In-line jack variation added to ix Industrial Series

Hirose Electric has announced that a new in-line jack variation has been added to the ix Industrial Series, the IEC 61076-3-124 standard compliant, next-generation industrial equipment network connector. ix Industrial was released in collaboration with the Germany-based development partner, Harting Technology Group.
Due to its space-saving and durable design, the ix Industrial is used in a variety of industrial markets such as factory automation, robotics and machine vision as a connector for data transmission which includes Ethernet. Hirose released the new in-line jack in response to market needs for space-saving wiring when there is distance between equipment.
In addition to in-line connection, the ix Industrial in-line jack supports panel mounting for use as an interface. The cover case accommodates two panel thicknesses of 1,5 mm and 2,0 mm for flexibility in equipment design. This new addition to the ix Industrial product lineup makes highly flexible wiring possible.
Hirose’s unique shell design withstands shock and vibration, and with 5000 mating cycles offers excellent durability. The IEC standard compliant system has a high EMC resistance for high-speed Cat 6 Ethernet transmission, offering transmission speeds of 10 Gbps.
Two types are available for a variety of industrial applications: an upright right-angle receptable, and a straight plug connector.
