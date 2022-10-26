Categories

Expanded range of average power sensors power sensors

26 October 2022 Test & Measurement

Mini-Circuits has expanded its selection of peak and average power sensors to provide the designer with more options on the test bench. The PWR-8PW-RC is a high-performance sensor for any power measurement application. The new 8 GHz USB/Ethernet model offers the same capability for peak, average, crest factor and duty cycle measurements of CW, modulated, and pulsed waveforms, as the recently released 40 GHz model, but with extended dynamic range and a lower price point for applications through the C-Band.

The PWR-8PW-RC has a frequency range of 10 MHz to 8 GHz and a wide dynamic range covering -60 to +20 dBm. The 10 MHz internal modulation bandwidth, coupled with a data processing rate of 20 million samples-per-second, enables measurement of a wide range of analog and digital modulation types. The video output port additionally provides 30 MHz video bandwidth for additional analysis or automatic level control circuits.

The power sensor has USB and Ethernet interfaces, allowing control directly from a PC, or remote power measurement over a network. The software provides peak and average power measurements, statistical analysis including crest factor, duty cycle, and rise and fall time, and time domain plots for any signal type, including pulsed waveforms down to 100 ns pulse width and 0,1% duty cycle.

Full software support is provided, including the user-friendly GUI application for Windows and a full API with programming instructions for both 32- and 64-bit Windows and Linux environments.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


