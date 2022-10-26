Fluke launches eBook to improve on energy efficiency and productivity
26 October 2022
Test & Measurement
Fluke, a manufacturer of compact, professional electronic test and measurement tools and software, has launched a new eBook describing the many benefits of using digitised acoustic leak detection technology for facility and maintenance managers.
Entitled ‘Fluke leak detection tools – Guide to acoustic leak detection technology’, the eBook showcases how customers can boost energy efficiency and productivity in process and manufacturing facilities using powerful handheld and online tools. A major global food and beverage production plant located in Germany confirmed that Fluke’s innovative technology for detecting leaks in air, gas and vacuum systems has “already produced enormous savings”.
Available for download in English and German, the exclusive eBook includes in-depth technical information and customer case studies that illustrate how acoustic imaging can transform plant efficiency through the fast identification of leaks in compressed gas systems, which have long been the cause of wasted energy and increased costs.
The new Fluke eBook is available for download by visiting https://forms.fluke.com/ii900_Leak_Detection_eBook_PR
