Toshiba releases small stepping motor driver IC

Toshiba has expanded its lineup of stepping motor driver ICs with the launch of TB67S549FTG, a stepping motor driver IC housed in a small package, with built-in constant-current control that does not require external circuit components. The new driver contributes to saving space on circuit boards and is suited for industrial equipment, office automation and financial equipment.
TB67S549FTG uses Toshiba’s DMOS FET for its output power transistor and features a motor output voltage rating of 40 V with a motor output current rating of 1,5 A. Use of the QFN24 package with dimensions of only 4,0 x 4,0 mm reduces the mounting area to about 64% of the QFN32 package used for Toshiba’s previous iteration, TB67S539FTG. This large reduction in size saves space on circuit boards.
In addition, the new driver incorporates a current detection part for constant-current motor control and requires no external capacitor for a charge pump circuit. This will reduce external circuit components.
TB67S549FTG supports motor power supply voltages from 4,5 to 33 V and has a current consumption of up to 1 μA in sleep mode, making it widely usable for 12 V/24 V power supply applications.
Typical applications for the TB67S549FTG includes printers, automatic teller machines, money changing machines, surveillance cameras and projectors.
