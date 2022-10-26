New high-power reference designs
26 October 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has added new reference designs to the existing ones to accelerate development of new high-power projects. These designs offer highly reliable solutions that leverage the best component technology Vishay offers. All schematics, PCB layouts, BoMs, 3D views and Gerber files are available for download.
The new designs on offer include:
• 400 V DC, 100 A bidirectional eFuse. Featuring SiC MOSFETs and a VOA300 optocoupler, this design handles continuous power up to 40 kW and can operate continuously at full power with less than 30 W of power losses. This means that no active cooling is necessary. Continuous current monitoring and overcurrent protection is provided.
• 800 V DC, 50 A bidirectional eFuse. Featuring SiC MOSFETs and a VOA300 optocoupler, this design handles continuous power up to 40 kW and operates continuously at full power with less than 25 W of losses, without requiring active cooling.
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/vfGV
