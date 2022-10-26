Reference design: protection for AC solid state relays
26 October 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments has released a refence design which shows how to achieve overcurrent and overtemperature protection for an AC solid state relay. The reference design features the TPSI3050-Q1 5 kVRMS reinforced isolated switch driver that has an integrated laminate transformer to achieve isolation while transferring signal and power to the secondary side. This removes the need for any isolated bias supply.
In addition, the TPSI3050-Q1 device can supply power to external circuitry located on the high voltage (HV) side. This reference design can support up to 500 V DC or 350 V AC switching with a maximum load condition of 4 A.
Two-level overcurrent protection is provided, which sees a 100 ms load disconnect delay on greater then 2 A overcurrent, and an immediate load disconnect for overcurrent greater then 5 A. Immediate load disconnect also occurs for overtemperature greater than 90°C.
For more information visit https://www.ti.com/tool/TIDA-050059
