Digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank

26 October 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Atlanta Micro’s AM3172 is a tuneable bandpass filter module covering the 20 MHz to 8 GHz frequency range. The device contains the AM3150, AM3151, and AM3156 digitally tuneable filter components in a connectorised, shielded module. Control of the frequency is via three-wire serial peripheral interface (SPI).

The module, which has a 5 dB insertion loss and typical rejection ratio of 60 dB, has independently adjustable low-pass and high-pass filter control. Supply to the unit is 5 V DC and it has an operating temperature rating of -40 to 85°C.

The AM3172 module, which measures 61 x 53 mm, is an excellent front-end preselector for a receiver, providing both low insertion loss and valuable flexibility for tuning centre frequency and bandwidth.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


