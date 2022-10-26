At The Core design challenge

26 October 2022 News

element14, an Avnet company, has released details on its latest design challenge – for budding embedded engineers – which uses hardware and tools supplied by Infineon. With the title of ‘At The Core’, the challenge will require you to push your low power application knowledge to the limits.

With newly-provided access to the M0 core on the PSoC 62S4, Infineon invites you to create projects that take advantage of the M0 core’s low power modes and the M4 core’s power. Thirty applicants will be chosen to receive the PSoC 62S4, and these successful applicants will be element14’s sponsored challengers.

These sponsored challengers will be required to both use ModusToolbox and demonstrate use of the M0 and M4 cores in their project. Challengers must post their progress and final project in a minimum of five blog posts before the closing date. Posts which show inter-core communication and are media rich with photos, videos and code samples, will be viewed more favourably in the judging process.

Example applications could include:

• Low power applications.

• Using the separate cores for code isolation and security.

• Trusted firmware on a dedicated core.

• Running communication on M0 and big processes on M4.

• Porting other OSs to run on the PSoCTm 62S4.

• Medical applications with the M0 Core measuring values and the M4 visualising the data.

Due date for applications is 24 November 2022.

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/vKgj





