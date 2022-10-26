Propel human-machine interactions into the future

26 October 2022 News

Infineon has partnered with Maker community hackster.io for their latest challenge idea. This global campaign challenges developers and designers to explore more creative HMI applications and projects that leverage Infineon’s CAPSENSE technology.

Infineon is sponsoring free hardware to the best 100 project proposals that demonstrate a solution for changing the future face of HMI. Compared to a mechanical button-based design, a CAPSENSE based user interface:

• Does not involve moving parts and will not wear out over time.

• Can be completely sealed to prevent moisture from seeping in.

• Does not require force to operate.

• Results in reduced BOM cost.

• Offers more flexibility in button shape, size, and graphical representation for your overall design.

Applications for hardware are due by 31 October 2022 with the close of completed project submissions being 28 February 2023.

For more information visit https://www.hackster.io/contests/capsense





