Isolated SMD DC/DC converter

26 October 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The Recom RSH3 is a high power-density 3 W SMD isolated DC/DC converter, available with either a single or dual output. The converter is available with two input ranges, either 12 or 24 V, and offers output ranges of either 5, 12, 15 or 24 V as a single output and ±12 or ±15 V as a dual output.

The converters have no minimum load requirement. Standard isolation is 2 kV DC for one minute but a /H3 version is available with 3 kV DC for one-minute rating. The operating temperature of the unit is from -40°C up to 81°C without derating.

The DIP14 SMD pin-out is industry standard, and the converters come equipped with digital on/off control. The converters feature both short-circuit and over-current protection, making them ideal for sophisticated industrial designs.

The components are fully certified to IEC/EN/UL62368 and UL60950 and are 10/10 RoHS complaint.

