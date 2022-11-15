Webinar: Energy transition – what is needed to be successful

Energy transition is far more than simply switching to renewable energy sources. Everything must work closely together: renewable energy sources, energy storage systems (ESS), energy devices, and mobility. Renewable energy sources such as wind and photovoltaics (PV) are inherently difficult to predict. However, predictability is an important factor for optimal use of this energy. So how can it be improved?
Smart and standardised communication on a large and small scale (think grid vs home/building) needs to be created. In particular, small scale behind-the-meter communication is critical as it connects loads like home appliances and HVAC systems to local energy sources such as PV and local ESS like batteries and electric vehicles (EVs).
A good example of this is in EV charging applications. Here, it is critical that the energy needed for charging EVs should not overload the grid, but at the same time, bi-directional capabilities enable several new use cases, such as improved building efficiency, optimised grid stability on demand, and energy independence.
In this webinar, you will gain insights into the key challenges of the energy transition, what is needed to make it happen, and how EV charging applications will improve building efficiency.
