New robust mid-sized joystick

The new XP joystick series from Apem combines a two-axis multi-function handle and strength in a compact package. These ergonomic mid-sized palm joysticks are available with multifunction configurable handles and are IP67 rated. With an all-metal body construction, and having the integrated electronics sealed, makes them suitable for use on both indoor and outdoor equipment.
The joysticks have a push-to-shut-off, twist-to-release mechanism and are available with analog and CAN output signals. The multifunction handle has various options available for a variety of applications and offers a mechanical life greater than ten million life cycles. The stainless-steel shaft is surrounded by a nylon handle with a neoprene boot at the base.
The spring-return self-centring joysticks are suited for integration into applications such as arm rests and vehicle cabins, and core targets include agriculture, construction, material handling, and specialist vehicles.
For more information contact Brabek, +27 21 706 3162, [email protected], www.brabek.co.za
SMD tactile switches for miniaturised applications Vepac Electronics
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Panasonic Industry has introduced a new series of durable thin-type SMD tactile switches for miniaturised applications requiring a switch with a short travel distance for extremely quick output.
Read more...Miniature rotary switch series Electrocomp
Switches, Relays & Keypads
The high-quality miniature rotary switch series (MRSS) by TE Connectivity has a compact design which offers 50% lower profile than standard DIP switches.
Read more...Automotive solid-state relays
Switches, Relays & Keypads
The TPSI3050-Q1 isolated switch driver and the TPSI2140-Q1 isolated switch both integrate power and signal isolation across a single barrier.
Read more...Heavy-duty incremental and absolute encoders Vepac Electronics
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Wachendorff Automation now offers a heavy-duty variant, in a very compact 36 mm design, as part of its range of incremental encoders in the WDGP series, as well as absolute encoders in the WDGA series. ...
Read more...Ergonomic tuning knobs with illumination options Avnet Abacus
Switches, Relays & Keypads
With its new Control-Knobs range, OKW Gehäusesysteme offers an advanced range of tuning knobs as the central elements for menu-controlled interfaces. The soft-touch grip surface provides an easy hold, ...
Read more...Wide-input DC/DC converters in 1/32nd bricks Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM now offers through-hole, 1/32nd brick-footprint, non-isolated DC/DC converters – the RPMA-4.5 and RPMA-8.0 – with 4,5 A and 8 A output ratings respectively. Each part has a wide 9-53 V input and ...
Read more...Dual concentric rotary encoder Electrocomp
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Bourns Sensors and Controls announced the release of the PEC11D Series dual concentric rotary encoder with momentary push switch.
The parts are designed to meet the specifications of professional audio ...
Read more...100 W and 300 W eighth-brick converters Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
Recom has introduced two new cost-effective DC/DC products with outputs of 100 W and 300 W in a DOSA-compatible, low-profile, through-hole eighth-brick format (58,4 x 23 mm).
The RPA100E-W 100 W part ...