New robust mid-sized joystick

26 October 2022 Switches, Relays & Keypads

The new XP joystick series from Apem combines a two-axis multi-function handle and strength in a compact package. These ergonomic mid-sized palm joysticks are available with multifunction configurable handles and are IP67 rated. With an all-metal body construction, and having the integrated electronics sealed, makes them suitable for use on both indoor and outdoor equipment.

The joysticks have a push-to-shut-off, twist-to-release mechanism and are available with analog and CAN output signals. The multifunction handle has various options available for a variety of applications and offers a mechanical life greater than ten million life cycles. The stainless-steel shaft is surrounded by a nylon handle with a neoprene boot at the base.

The spring-return self-centring joysticks are suited for integration into applications such as arm rests and vehicle cabins, and core targets include agriculture, construction, material handling, and specialist vehicles.

For more information contact Brabek, +27 21 706 3162, [email protected], www.brabek.co.za

Credit(s)

Brabek





