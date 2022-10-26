Poynting’s new XPOL-24 antenna
26 October 2022
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Poynting is proud to introduce its all new XPOL-24 antenna which forms part of the new Lion Series of antennas. The XPOL-24 is an expansion of the very popular XPOL-2-5G antenna range. The antenna features 4x4 MIMO for 5G routers and futureproof implementation.
The XPOL-24 antenna covers the up-and-coming 5G bands, including the lower 617 to 960 MHz and the upper 3400 to 4200 MHz bands. The antenna can achieve a peak gain of 11dBi across the wide band of operation, due to the implementation of advanced metamaterial technology.
The XPOL-24 antenna also features 4x4 MIMO capability, adding to the exceptional performance of the antenna. The antenna elements are cross polarised with vertical, horizontal and ±45° polarisations, with spatial diversity for improved diversity. The antenna is rated for temperatures from -40 to 80°C and will survive winds of up to 160 km/h.
This antenna is ideal to use with 4x4 routers like the Teltonika RUTX14, Robustel R5020 5G, Celerway Arcus 5G, CradlePoynt W1850, and many more.
For more information contact Inteto Connect, +27 12 657 0050, [email protected], www.intetoconnect.co.za
Further reading:
Rugged LoRaWAN module with integrated MCU
TRX Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Murata’s Type 1SJ integrated LoRaWAN modem measures just 10,0 x 8,0 x 1,6 mm and is suitable for a wide range of high-volume applications where small size, long-range, extended battery life, security, and a competitive price point are important requirements.
Read more...
Digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank
RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3172 is a digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 20 MHz to 8 GHz frequency range, housed in a connectorised, shielded module.
Read more...
Pasternack’s new log-periodic antenna
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The PEANLP1003 from Pasternack is a log-periodic directional antenna that operates from 617 to 960 MHz and 1,71 to 2,7 GHz, and is suitable for a wide range of applications.
Read more...
Simplifying smart home designs with Matter development kits
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Qorvo has announced the availability of Matter-compatible development kits to immediately create smart home Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that comply with the newest version of the industry standard.
Read more...
LoRaWAN temperature and humidity sensors
Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Rejeee’s LoRaWAN temperature and humidity sensors are now available, and are offered as either an indoor unit with LCD or as an outdoor unit for more taxing environments.
Read more...
Smallest full-band, precision GNSS antenna on the market
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SSL990XF utilises a derivative of Tallysman’s patented VeroStar antenna element to provide full GNSS + L-band corrections frequency coverage.
Read more...
Can you really trust your GPS position?
NuVision Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A part of delivering high-integrity positioning is a statistical analysis called RAIM or RAIM+, where the latter takes position analysis to the next level as part of a larger positioning protection package.
Read more...
LoRaWAN AC controller
Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CT100EU is a remote wireless controller that has a built-in 30 A high-current power relay, capable of switching high-power loads.
Read more...
6,0 to 18,0 GHz notch filter bank
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3170 from Atlanta Micro is an analog-tuneable notch filter bank with notches from 6,0 to 18,0 GHz. Six notch filters with SP6T switches on the input and output are contained in the multi-chip module (MCM).
Read more...
VSWR, return loss and transmission loss vs transmission power
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In an ideal RF system, all the energy from the RF source is transferred to the load. However, this does not happen, and factors like impedance mismatch and losses need to be considered.
Read more...