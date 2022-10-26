Poynting’s new XPOL-24 antenna

26 October 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Poynting is proud to introduce its all new XPOL-24 antenna which forms part of the new Lion Series of antennas. The XPOL-24 is an expansion of the very popular XPOL-2-5G antenna range. The antenna features 4x4 MIMO for 5G routers and futureproof implementation.

The XPOL-24 antenna covers the up-and-coming 5G bands, including the lower 617 to 960 MHz and the upper 3400 to 4200 MHz bands. The antenna can achieve a peak gain of 11dBi across the wide band of operation, due to the implementation of advanced metamaterial technology.

The XPOL-24 antenna also features 4x4 MIMO capability, adding to the exceptional performance of the antenna. The antenna elements are cross polarised with vertical, horizontal and ±45° polarisations, with spatial diversity for improved diversity. The antenna is rated for temperatures from -40 to 80°C and will survive winds of up to 160 km/h.

This antenna is ideal to use with 4x4 routers like the Teltonika RUTX14, Robustel R5020 5G, Celerway Arcus 5G, CradlePoynt W1850, and many more.

For more information contact Inteto Connect, +27 12 657 0050, [email protected], www.intetoconnect.co.za





