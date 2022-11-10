Indium to host EV InSIDER live webcast
26 October 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
From electric vehicle OEMs such as Rivian, Lucid Motors, and Fisker, to battery start-ups, such as Solid Power, ONE, and QuantumScape, or EV charging companies such as Volta, WiTricity, and EVgo, there will likely be more losers than winners in the race for market and mindshare.
In the webcast ‘EV Survivor: Which of the EV start-ups will live or die’, Alexa St. John, transportation reporter for Business Insider who specialises in covering EV industry start-ups, will share her thoughts on the headwinds facing many of these start-ups, and who some of the most likely survivors and next unicorn companies will be.
Co-hosted by Indium Corporation’s global head of e-Mobility and infrastructure, Brian O’Leary, along with Loren McDonald, the webcast will dive into key topics with St. John, including the following:
• What are the key hurdles and challenges facing these start-ups in today’s challenging economic and supply-chain-constrained environment?
• What are the profiles, traits, and signs of success that companies in the EV space have that will most likely determine whether they die, survive, or thrive in this decade?
• Which EV start-ups among the current crop will survive? Who has the capital, teams, backing, and supply chain relationships to pull it off? Who is in trouble? And who are some of the sleeper companies in the EV battery and charging space?
The free webcast will be held on:
Date: 10 November 2022
Time: 17:30 CAT
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/vTvy
