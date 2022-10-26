XENSIV PAS CO2 evaluation kit

Infineon has released the evaluation kit for indoor air quality measurement of CO2 levels using the XENSIV PAS CO2sensor. The PAS sensor’s design is based on the photoacoustic spectroscopy (PAS) concept. This involves irradiating intermittent light onto a sample and then detecting the periodic temperature fluctuations in the sample as pressure fluctuations. They have only recently been applied in the infrared region.
This method of detection results in a sensor that saves more than 75% space compared to existing commercial NDIR CO2 sensors. Its direct ppm readings and high-end performance enable the fulfilment of the most stringent regulations for indoor air quality.
Key benefits of this sensor are that it is both highly accurate and reliable, provides a real CO2 measurement, and has easy integration into existing systems. Potential applications include building automation, home appliances, smart home IoT devices, and in-cabin air quality monitoring.
850 mA supply without a heatsink EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Teaser: Power Integrations has announced its latest high-current member of the LinkSwitch-TN2Q automotive switcher IC family, which can supply up to 850 mA of output current without forced cooling or the need for a heatsink.
Read more...Detecting power quality issues Comtest
Test & Measurement
Poor power quality comes at a cost. Monetary cost can result from power losses, but damaged assets could cost even more, including potential losses due to downtime of a manufacturing process.
Read more...When temperature matters Instrotech
Test & Measurement
Viral epidemics like SARS, MERS, swine flu or the current coronavirus/COVID-19 have created a worldwide demand for infrared cameras able to screen for fever conditions in humans.