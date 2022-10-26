XENSIV PAS CO2 evaluation kit

XENSIV PAS CO 2 evaluation kit

Infineon has released the evaluation kit for indoor air quality measurement of CO 2 levels using the XENSIV PAS CO 2 sensor. The PAS sensor’s design is based on the photoacoustic spectroscopy (PAS) concept. This involves irradiating intermittent light onto a sample and then detecting the periodic temperature fluctuations in the sample as pressure fluctuations. They have only recently been applied in the infrared region.

This method of detection results in a sensor that saves more than 75% space compared to existing commercial NDIR CO 2 sensors. Its direct ppm readings and high-end performance enable the fulfilment of the most stringent regulations for indoor air quality.

Key benefits of this sensor are that it is both highly accurate and reliable, provides a real CO 2 measurement, and has easy integration into existing systems. Potential applications include building automation, home appliances, smart home IoT devices, and in-cabin air quality monitoring.

