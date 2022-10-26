Categories

XENSIV PAS CO2 evaluation kit

26 October 2022 Test & Measurement

Infineon has released the evaluation kit for indoor air quality measurement of CO2 levels using the XENSIV PAS CO2sensor. The PAS sensor’s design is based on the photoacoustic spectroscopy (PAS) concept. This involves irradiating intermittent light onto a sample and then detecting the periodic temperature fluctuations in the sample as pressure fluctuations. They have only recently been applied in the infrared region.

This method of detection results in a sensor that saves more than 75% space compared to existing commercial NDIR CO2 sensors. Its direct ppm readings and high-end performance enable the fulfilment of the most stringent regulations for indoor air quality.

Key benefits of this sensor are that it is both highly accurate and reliable, provides a real CO2 measurement, and has easy integration into existing systems. Potential applications include building automation, home appliances, smart home IoT devices, and in-cabin air quality monitoring.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


