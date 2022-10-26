Automotive power converter IC for ADAS

Rohm’s new buck DC-DC converter has been developed for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automotive infotainment systems. The BD9S402MUF-C IC operates at a clock speed of 2 MHz and can deliver 4 A at outputs as low as 0,6 V.
The IC has an extremely fast load response which makes it ideal for secondary power supplies for the latest ADAS. Voltage fluctuation of 30 mV is possible with 5 V input, 1,2 V output and a 0 to 2 A load change over 2 µs.
Manipulating the IC’s gain pin allows operational priority to be switched between voltage fluctuation and capacitance fluctuation, which is used to balance stability with the need for capacitance when some fluctuation can be tolerated. This mode is typically to power a microcontroller, for example.
The IC is available in a 3 x 3 x 1 mm QFN package with wettable flanks.
Isolated SMD DC/DC converter Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Recom RSH3 is a high-power-density 3 W DC/DC converter, which offers output ranges of either 5, 12, 15 or 24 V as a single output, and ±12 or ±15 V as a dual output.
Read more...Indium to host EV InSIDER live webcast
Power Electronics / Power Management
The next episode of Indium Corporation’s free webcast series, EV InSIDER Live, will examine the sudden proliferation of electric vehicle start-ups, chasing one of the largest business opportunities in the last century.
Read more...850 mA supply without a heatsink EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Teaser: Power Integrations has announced its latest high-current member of the LinkSwitch-TN2Q automotive switcher IC family, which can supply up to 850 mA of output current without forced cooling or the need for a heatsink.
Read more...Power MOSFET with fast body diode Electrocomp
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s new 4th generation EF series power MOSFET technology currently offers the industry’s lowest on-resistance of only 0,045&nsp;O at 25°C when compared to similar devices.
Read more...New high-power reference designs
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has added new reference designs to the existing ones to accelerate development of new power projects. All schematics, PCB layouts, BoMs, 3D views and Gerber files are available for download.