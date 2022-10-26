Automotive power converter IC for ADAS

Rohm’s new buck DC-DC converter has been developed for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automotive infotainment systems. The BD9S402MUF-C IC operates at a clock speed of 2 MHz and can deliver 4 A at outputs as low as 0,6 V.

The IC has an extremely fast load response which makes it ideal for secondary power supplies for the latest ADAS. Voltage fluctuation of 30 mV is possible with 5 V input, 1,2 V output and a 0 to 2 A load change over 2 µs.

Manipulating the IC’s gain pin allows operational priority to be switched between voltage fluctuation and capacitance fluctuation, which is used to balance stability with the need for capacitance when some fluctuation can be tolerated. This mode is typically to power a microcontroller, for example.

The IC is available in a 3 x 3 x 1 mm QFN package with wettable flanks.

