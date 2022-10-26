Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Automotive power converter IC for ADAS

26 October 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Rohm’s new buck DC-DC converter has been developed for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automotive infotainment systems. The BD9S402MUF-C IC operates at a clock speed of 2 MHz and can deliver 4 A at outputs as low as 0,6 V.

The IC has an extremely fast load response which makes it ideal for secondary power supplies for the latest ADAS. Voltage fluctuation of 30 mV is possible with 5 V input, 1,2 V output and a 0 to 2 A load change over 2 µs.

Manipulating the IC’s gain pin allows operational priority to be switched between voltage fluctuation and capacitance fluctuation, which is used to balance stability with the need for capacitance when some fluctuation can be tolerated. This mode is typically to power a microcontroller, for example.

The IC is available in a 3 x 3 x 1 mm QFN package with wettable flanks.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Isolated SMD DC/DC converter
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The Recom RSH3 is a high-power-density 3 W DC/DC converter, which offers output ranges of either 5, 12, 15 or 24 V as a single output, and ±12 or ±15 V as a dual output.

Read more...
Webinar: Energy transition – what is needed to be successful
Infineon Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
In this webinar, you will gain insights into the key challenges of the energy transition, what is needed to make it happen, and how EV charging applications will improve building efficiency.

Read more...
Indium to host EV InSIDER live webcast
Power Electronics / Power Management
The next episode of Indium Corporation’s free webcast series, EV InSIDER Live, will examine the sudden proliferation of electric vehicle start-ups, chasing one of the largest business opportunities in the last century.

Read more...
850 mA supply without a heatsink
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Teaser: Power Integrations has announced its latest high-current member of the LinkSwitch-TN2Q automotive switcher IC family, which can supply up to 850 mA of output current without forced cooling or the need for a heatsink.

Read more...
Single sweep spectrum analyser supports up to 220 GHz
Coral-i Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
Anritsu Company has enhanced its VectorStar vector network analyser (VNA) family to create the world’s first single sweep VNA-spectrum analyser solution that supports 70 kHz to 220 GHz.

Read more...
Power MOSFET with fast body diode
Electrocomp Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s new 4th generation EF series power MOSFET technology currently offers the industry’s lowest on-resistance of only 0,045&nsp;O at 25°C when compared to similar devices.

Read more...
Toshiba releases small stepping motor driver IC
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The TB67S549FTG is a stepping motor driver IC housed in a small package, with built-in constant-current control that does not require external circuit components.

Read more...
New high-power reference designs
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has added new reference designs to the existing ones to accelerate development of new power projects. All schematics, PCB layouts, BoMs, 3D views and Gerber files are available for download.

Read more...
Reference design: protection for AC solid state relays
Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments has released a refence design which shows how to achieve overcurrent and overtemperature protection for an AC solid state relay, while supporting 350 V AC switching of up to 4 A loads.

Read more...
New hybrid sensor for in-car safety and comfort monitoring
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
New applications enabled by ST’s new image sensor include passenger safety-belt checks, vital-sign monitoring, child-left detection, gesture recognition, and high-quality video/picture recording.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved