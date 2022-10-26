850 mA supply without a heatsink

Power Integrations has announced its latest high-current member of the LinkSwitch-TN2Q automotive switcher IC family. This IC provides up to 850 mA of output current, without forced cooling or the need for a heatsink.

LinkSwitch-TN2Q IC’s support a wide range of input voltages from 30 to 550 V DC. This enables the system to start up and operate below the required low voltage threshold needed for functional safety EV applications.

Each device integrates a 750 V MOSFET, an oscillator, on/off control and a high-voltage switched current source. The IC’s support multiple power topologies including buck, buck-boost, flyback converter. Current sensing and current limiting is provided, as is over-voltage protection circuitry. Other protection mechanisms include over-temperature, output overload and short-circuit faults.

The family of IC’s consume minimal current when in standby mode. This results in power supplies that draw less than 50 mW in no-load conditions, with up to a 400 V DC input.

