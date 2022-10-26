32-channel automotive lighting controller

STMicroelectronics has announced the L99LDLH32, a CAN bus automotive LED controller which uses the CAN FD Light protocol. This IC can regulate up to 32 current sources, each independently programmable from 1 to 15 mA. This allows it to drive and control individual pixels in external and interior lighting applications.
Dimming of the light sources is also available with a resolution of 8 bits. Outputs from the IC regulate on the ‘high-side’, allowing for the use of common cathode LEDs or OLEDs. Although the chip can be powered from a voltage source between 5,5 and 28 V, up to 35 V can be applied to the Vpre-reg pin to directly power the LED current sources.
The IC has the CAN FD Light protocol handler integrated for direct connection to the automotive communication system. With a data bandwidth of 1 Mbit/s, complex animated light patterns can be created, together with smooth transitions and light dimming.
Functional safety mechanisms have been built in, allowing it to be used in critical lighting applications such as tail lights, stop lights and indicators.
