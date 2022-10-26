New GNSS from u-blox

The NEO/LEA-M8T series from u-blox is a GNSS module with navigation and tracking sensitivity of -167 to -166 dBm. The module has a cold start sensitivity of -157 dBm, providing a cold start time of around 25 s.
The GNSS module has an update rate of up to 4 Hz and, being a multi-constellation module, can receive signals from all five GNSS systems (BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS). This increases the positional accuracy in dense urban canyons where GPS signals may be compromised.
Supply voltage to the module is 2,7 to 3,6 V and it provides a range of interfacing options including UART, USB, SPI, I2C. The surface mount chip measures just 12,2 x 16 mm.
Poynting’s new XPOL-24 antenna
With 4x4 routers for LTE and 5G rapidly entering the market, there is an increase in the requirement for 4x4 antennas, and Poynting is looking to fill that gap.
Rugged LoRaWAN module with integrated MCU
Murata’s Type 1SJ integrated LoRaWAN modem measures just 10,0 x 8,0 x 1,6 mm and is suitable for a wide range of high-volume applications where small size, long-range, extended battery life, security, and a competitive price point are important requirements.
Pasternack's new log-periodic antenna
The PEANLP1003 from Pasternack is a log-periodic directional antenna that operates from 617 to 960 MHz and 1,71 to 2,7 GHz, and is suitable for a wide range of applications.
LoRaWAN temperature and humidity sensors
Rejeee’s LoRaWAN temperature and humidity sensors are now available, and are offered as either an indoor unit with LCD or as an outdoor unit for more taxing environments.
Can you really trust your GPS position?
A part of delivering high-integrity positioning is a statistical analysis called RAIM or RAIM+, where the latter takes position analysis to the next level as part of a larger positioning protection package.
LoRaWAN AC controller
The CT100EU is a remote wireless controller that has a built-in 30 A high-current power relay, capable of switching high-power loads.