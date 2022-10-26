New GNSS from u-blox

The NEO/LEA-M8T series from u-blox is a GNSS module with navigation and tracking sensitivity of -167 to -166 dBm. The module has a cold start sensitivity of -157 dBm, providing a cold start time of around 25 s.

The GNSS module has an update rate of up to 4 Hz and, being a multi-constellation module, can receive signals from all five GNSS systems (BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS). This increases the positional accuracy in dense urban canyons where GPS signals may be compromised.

Supply voltage to the module is 2,7 to 3,6 V and it provides a range of interfacing options including UART, USB, SPI, I2C. The surface mount chip measures just 12,2 x 16 mm.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za

