Webinar: Bringing security to IoT products

26 October 2022 News

NXP and Sternum are showcasing their technologies in the webinar on ‘bringing security and device-level insights to IoT products’.

Enhancing the value of both legacy and new products, with innovations in embedded security and real-time observability, is becoming a necessity. Endpoint protection, access control, asset management, and vulnerability management are just a few of the challenges facing OEMs when designing and building a new IoT device.

In this webinar the following will be demonstrated:

• How Sternum can enhance on-device security on NXP’s MCU products.

• Methods for achieving embedded, runtime exploit protection.

• Real-time granular device-level visibility for analytics and asset management.

Date: 10 November 2022

Time: 18:00 SAST

For more information visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4458923597835534347





