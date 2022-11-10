Webinar: Bringing security to IoT products
26 October 2022
News
NXP and Sternum are showcasing their technologies in the webinar on ‘bringing security and device-level insights to IoT products’.
Enhancing the value of both legacy and new products, with innovations in embedded security and real-time observability, is becoming a necessity. Endpoint protection, access control, asset management, and vulnerability management are just a few of the challenges facing OEMs when designing and building a new IoT device.
In this webinar the following will be demonstrated:
• How Sternum can enhance on-device security on NXP’s MCU products.
• Methods for achieving embedded, runtime exploit protection.
• Real-time granular device-level visibility for analytics and asset management.
Date: 10 November 2022
Time: 18:00 SAST
For more information visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4458923597835534347
