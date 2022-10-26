NB-IoT module with 2G fallback

With its small size and ultra-low power consumption, the NE310L2 is a category NB2 product in the Telit xE310 product family. Cat NB2 devices are specifically tailored for low-data throughput IoT applications, having an uplink rate of 160 kbps and a downlink rate of 120 kbps. This module exceeds market demands for optimised power consumption and enhanced coverage quality.
The NE310L2 creates new IoT-enabled business models by addressing connectivity and battery life concerns for OEMs and device designers looking to increase data points they can collect via IoT devices.
The NE310L2 enables enterprises to deploy new small-footprint designs across many application areas, including smart metering, healthcare monitoring, home automation, industrial sensors, smart agriculture, asset tracking, portable devices, and many others benefitting from low-power and low-data rate capabilities.
Infineon expands PSoC product family Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon has announced the release of the PSoC 4100S Max, a highly integrated, low-cost solution with next-gen CAPSENSE technology that allows engineers to easily design and rapidly bring to market a low-cost HMI system.
Read more...New GNSS from u-blox RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has released a new addition to its GNSS family with the NEO/LEA-M8T, a simple solution when multi-constellation signal acquisition is required.
Read more...Isolated SMD DC/DC converter Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Recom RSH3 is a high-power-density 3 W DC/DC converter, which offers output ranges of either 5, 12, 15 or 24 V as a single output, and ±12 or ±15 V as a dual output.
Read more...Poynting’s new XPOL-24 antenna
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With 4x4 routers for LTE and 5G rapidly entering the market, there is an increase in the requirement for 4x4 antennas, and Poynting is looking to fill that gap.
Read more...Rugged LoRaWAN module with integrated MCU TRX Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Murata’s Type 1SJ integrated LoRaWAN modem measures just 10,0 x 8,0 x 1,6 mm and is suitable for a wide range of high-volume applications where small size, long-range, extended battery life, security, and a competitive price point are important requirements.
Read more...How sensor fusion is driving vehicle autonomy forward Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
As ADAS technology extends to critical, time-sensitive applications such as emergency braking, front-collision warning and avoidance, and blind-spot detection, combining data from multiple sensors enables reliable, real-time decisions for safer autonomous driving.