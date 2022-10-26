Categories

NB-IoT module with 2G fallback

26 October 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

With its small size and ultra-low power consumption, the NE310L2 is a category NB2 product in the Telit xE310 product family. Cat NB2 devices are specifically tailored for low-data throughput IoT applications, having an uplink rate of 160 kbps and a downlink rate of 120 kbps. This module exceeds market demands for optimised power consumption and enhanced coverage quality.

The NE310L2 creates new IoT-enabled business models by addressing connectivity and battery life concerns for OEMs and device designers looking to increase data points they can collect via IoT devices.

The NE310L2 enables enterprises to deploy new small-footprint designs across many application areas, including smart metering, healthcare monitoring, home automation, industrial sensors, smart agriculture, asset tracking, portable devices, and many others benefitting from low-power and low-data rate capabilities.


Further reading:

Infineon expands PSoC product family
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon has announced the release of the PSoC 4100S Max, a highly integrated, low-cost solution with next-gen CAPSENSE technology that allows engineers to easily design and rapidly bring to market a low-cost HMI system.

Read more...
Radiation-tolerant PWM controller with synchronous rectification
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS7H500x-SEP series (consisting of TPS7H5005-SEP, TPS7H5006-SEP, TPS7H5007-SEP, and TPS7H5008-SEP) from Texas Instruments is a family of high-speed, radiation-tolerant, PWM controllers in space-enhanced plastic.

Read more...
How to extend battery life with low quiescent current technologies
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments has released a series of training videos on how to extend battery life using its proprietary low quiescent current technologies.

Read more...
New GNSS from u-blox
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has released a new addition to its GNSS family with the NEO/LEA-M8T, a simple solution when multi-constellation signal acquisition is required.

Read more...
Isolated SMD DC/DC converter
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The Recom RSH3 is a high-power-density 3 W DC/DC converter, which offers output ranges of either 5, 12, 15 or 24 V as a single output, and ±12 or ±15 V as a dual output.

Read more...
Poynting’s new XPOL-24 antenna
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With 4x4 routers for LTE and 5G rapidly entering the market, there is an increase in the requirement for 4x4 antennas, and Poynting is looking to fill that gap.

Read more...
32-channel automotive lighting controller
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has announced the L99LDLH32, a CAN bus automotive LED controller which uses the CAN FD Light protocol to control up to 32 current sources.

Read more...
ST’s new Stellar P automotive MCU
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
These automotive MCUs are the industry’s first qualifiable devices for vehicles to integrate the new CAN-XL in-car communication standard.

Read more...
Rugged LoRaWAN module with integrated MCU
TRX Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Murata’s Type 1SJ integrated LoRaWAN modem measures just 10,0 x 8,0 x 1,6 mm and is suitable for a wide range of high-volume applications where small size, long-range, extended battery life, security, and a competitive price point are important requirements.

Read more...
How sensor fusion is driving vehicle autonomy forward
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
As ADAS technology extends to critical, time-sensitive applications such as emergency braking, front-collision warning and avoidance, and blind-spot detection, combining data from multiple sensors enables reliable, real-time decisions for safer autonomous driving.

Read more...










