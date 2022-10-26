NB-IoT module with 2G fallback

26 October 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

With its small size and ultra-low power consumption, the NE310L2 is a category NB2 product in the Telit xE310 product family. Cat NB2 devices are specifically tailored for low-data throughput IoT applications, having an uplink rate of 160 kbps and a downlink rate of 120 kbps. This module exceeds market demands for optimised power consumption and enhanced coverage quality.

The NE310L2 creates new IoT-enabled business models by addressing connectivity and battery life concerns for OEMs and device designers looking to increase data points they can collect via IoT devices.

The NE310L2 enables enterprises to deploy new small-footprint designs across many application areas, including smart metering, healthcare monitoring, home automation, industrial sensors, smart agriculture, asset tracking, portable devices, and many others benefitting from low-power and low-data rate capabilities.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





