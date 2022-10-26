Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Infineon expands PSoC product family

26 October 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

Infineon has announced the release of the PSoC 4100S Max, a highly integrated, low-cost solution with next-gen CAPSENSE technology. This allows engineers to easily design and rapidly bring to market a low-cost HMI system.

The fifth generation CAPSENSE technology has higher performance, lower power, and lower cost for HMI applications. The PSoC 4100S Max combines this technology with a new communications method and a cryptographic accelerator.

The 32-bit MCU features a 48 MHz Arm Cortex-M0+ CPU with a DMA controller. 384 kB of flash and 32 kB SRAM is available. The chips feature up to 84 GPIOs, including 24 Smart I/Os.

Compatible with Infineon’s latest Modus Toolbox 3.0 development platform, the PSoC 4100S Max devices offer a unique developer experience for a wide range of use cases, including consumer IoT, automotive HMI, industrial HMI, smart home interfaces, and wearable devices.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Altron Arrow


