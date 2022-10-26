Infineon expands PSoC product family

Infineon has announced the release of the PSoC 4100S Max, a highly integrated, low-cost solution with next-gen CAPSENSE technology. This allows engineers to easily design and rapidly bring to market a low-cost HMI system.
The fifth generation CAPSENSE technology has higher performance, lower power, and lower cost for HMI applications. The PSoC 4100S Max combines this technology with a new communications method and a cryptographic accelerator.
The 32-bit MCU features a 48 MHz Arm Cortex-M0+ CPU with a DMA controller. 384 kB of flash and 32 kB SRAM is available. The chips feature up to 84 GPIOs, including 24 Smart I/Os.
Compatible with Infineon’s latest Modus Toolbox 3.0 development platform, the PSoC 4100S Max devices offer a unique developer experience for a wide range of use cases, including consumer IoT, automotive HMI, industrial HMI, smart home interfaces, and wearable devices.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Recom RSH3 is a high-power-density 3 W DC/DC converter, which offers output ranges of either 5, 12, 15 or 24 V as a single output, and ±12 or ±15 V as a dual output.
DSP, Micros & Memory
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced its new SC680A smart module which features broad connectivity options including LTE Cat 6, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0, with powerful system performance and rich multimedia functions.
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
As ADAS technology extends to critical, time-sensitive applications such as emergency braking, front-collision warning and avoidance, and blind-spot detection, combining data from multiple sensors enables reliable, real-time decisions for safer autonomous driving.