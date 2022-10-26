DataTuff Industrial Ethernet

26 October 2022 Interconnection

To maximise uptime when working in tough, industrial conditions, Belden’s DataTuff line of copper cables from Digi-Key deliver. Belden’s DataTuff Industrial Ethernet cables offer the same no-compromise characteristics.

Industrial-grade jackets feature a robust design with the ability to withstand exposure to oil, chemicals, rough handling, abrasion, UV and temperature variations, weld splatter, electromagnetic interference, and radio frequency interference. Manufacturing consistency allows for ease of termination and assembly.

Belden enables future-proofing installations by supporting the migration of Ethernet networks to 10 Gbps.

Applications for DataTuff Industrial Ethernet includes on-machine and robotics, peripheral devices to PLC controllers, and PLCs to networking devices.

Credit(s)

NuVision Electronics





