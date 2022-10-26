Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

DataTuff Industrial Ethernet

26 October 2022 Interconnection

To maximise uptime when working in tough, industrial conditions, Belden’s DataTuff line of copper cables from Digi-Key deliver. Belden’s DataTuff Industrial Ethernet cables offer the same no-compromise characteristics.

Industrial-grade jackets feature a robust design with the ability to withstand exposure to oil, chemicals, rough handling, abrasion, UV and temperature variations, weld splatter, electromagnetic interference, and radio frequency interference. Manufacturing consistency allows for ease of termination and assembly.

Belden enables future-proofing installations by supporting the migration of Ethernet networks to 10 Gbps.

Applications for DataTuff Industrial Ethernet includes on-machine and robotics, peripheral devices to PLC controllers, and PLCs to networking devices.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Development chassis in accordance with the SOSA standard
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Interconnection
Hartmann Electronic is expanding its portfolio of components that conform to the new SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) military standard. Following a high-performance backplane, the specialist is now launching a development chassis.

Read more...
Opto-electronic health monitoring
NuVision Electronics Editor's Choice
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors offers especially small and compact LEDs, photodiodes and integrated modules in wearable and automotive applications for health monitoring.

Read more...
Thoughts on connector reliability
TRX Electronics Interconnection
The term ‘high reliability’ describes products that are designed to deliver excellent performance in demanding, mission-critical applications. However, it may be time to stop thinking of high reliability and start talking about appropriate reliability.

Read more...
High-speed multi-coaxial cable assemblies
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
Withwave’s high-speed multi-coaxial (coax) cable assemblies are high-density solutions which can provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies.

Read more...
In-line jack variation added to ix Industrial Series
RS Components (SA) Interconnection
Hirose Electric has announced that a new in-line jack variation has been added to the ix Industrial Series, the IEC 61076-3-124 standard compliant, next-generation industrial equipment network connector.

Read more...
TDK’s new low-profile MEMS pressure transmitters
NuVision Electronics Test & Measurement
TDK’s compact piezoresistive pressure transmitters are suitable for the pressure measurement of air and non-aggressive gases with measurement up to 7 bar.

Read more...
The spirit of connecting
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s Combicon product portfolio is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Since 1972, Combicon PCB terminal blocks and PCB connectors have been providing the ideal connection technology for transmitting signals, data, or power in a wide range of applications.

Read more...
Can you really trust your GPS position?
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A part of delivering high-integrity positioning is a statistical analysis called RAIM or RAIM+, where the latter takes position analysis to the next level as part of a larger positioning protection package.

Read more...
INGUN’s connector solutions
Electronic Industry Supplies Interconnection
Connectors are indispensable elements in the modern electrified and networked world. They enable the modular structuring of assemblies and devices, systems, or plants, and they additionally connect decentralised peripheries or sub-systems for power transmission and data/signal communication.

Read more...
Versatile range of connector solutions
NuVision Electronics Interconnection
TE Connectivity offers the new range of ERNI connectors, suitable for a vast range of applications.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved