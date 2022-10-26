New SWaP-optimised rugged computing unit

North Atlantic Industries has introduced the NIU3E rugged nano interface unit. This is a SWaP-optimised unit with self-contained processing, Ethernet switching and a multifunction I/O system.
The multifunction I/O unit is preconfigured with a two-channel redundant MIL-STD-1553, an eight-channel ARINC 429/575, and a four-channel CAN bus. The Ethernet switch in the unit offers four 10GBase-SR multimode fibre-optic ports and sixteen 10/100/1000Base-T ports.
Ideally suited for rugged Mil-Aero applications, the NIU3E is low-power and offers a small footprint of 183 x 167 x 76 mm. Either a dual or quad-core Arm-A53 processor is available. For maintenance/diagnostics, or as a configuration interface, an RS-232 port and two 1000Base-T ports are provided.
Development chassis in accordance with the SOSA standard Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Interconnection
Hartmann Electronic is expanding its portfolio of components that conform to the new SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) military standard. Following a high-performance backplane, the specialist is now launching a development chassis.
Read more...Module uses NXP S32G3 vehicle network processor Rugged Interconnect Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Thanks to the NXP S32G3 processor, the MPX-S32G399A system-on-module (SoM) surpasses its NXP S32G2-based predecessor with 2,5 times more application processing performance and is therefore well suited to real-time mixed-critical safety applications.
Read more...Miniature PC for demanding IoT applications Brandwagon Distribution
Computer/Embedded Technology
Based on the Intel Atom x7-E3950 processor (Apollo-Lake generation), with up to 16 GB RAM and storage options ranging from eMMC to 2,5-inch SSD, fitlet2 is a highly versatile miniature PC for IoT.
Read more...New family of rugged embedded computers Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
The new generation of rugged computer, based on the 10 nm Intel Atom x6000 processor, has been designed for robustness, reliability and long-term availability.
Read more...Intel Xeon SBC for AI-powered applications Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
EKF has released its latest CompactPCI serial SBC SC9-TOCCATA. The unit is based on the 11th generation Intel Xeon processor running at a frequency of up to 4,7 GHz. Thanks to its three USB-C sockets ...