New SWaP-optimised rugged computing unit

Ideally suited for rugged Mil-Aero applications, the NIU3E is low-power and offers a small footprint of 183 x 167 x 76 mm. Either a dual or quad-core Arm-A53 processor is available. For maintenance/diagnostics, or as a configuration interface, an RS-232 port and two 1000Base-T ports are provided.

Hartmann Electronic is expanding its portfolio of components that conform to the new SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) military standard. Following a high-performance backplane, the specialist is now launching a development chassis.Based on the Intel Atom x7-E3950 processor (Apollo-Lake generation), with up to 16 GB RAM and storage options ranging from eMMC to 2,5-inch SSD, fitlet2 is a highly versatile miniature PC for IoT.Processing intelligent data for real-time decision-making is the next frontier for infrastructure evolution and will help to drive technologies like IoT and artificial intelligence powered applications.SECO has a solution for turning any industrial or commercial device into a smart machine, thanks to its ability to process raw data using AI algorithms.Thanks to the NXP S32G3 processor, the MPX-S32G399A system-on-module (SoM) surpasses its NXP S32G2-based predecessor with 2,5 times more application processing performance and is therefore well suited to real-time mixed-critical safety applications.AAEON has released two new fanless embedded box PCs, the Boxer-8640AI and the Boxer-8641AI, both of which are suited to AI edge applications.Cloud computing is one of the key catalysts of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). It has single-handedly accelerated business efficiency through its ability to drive contingency, scalability, almost real-time data availability, and a reduction in on-site skills required to manage complex environments.Based on the Intel Atom x7-E3950 processor (Apollo-Lake generation), with up to 16 GB RAM and storage options ranging from eMMC to 2,5-inch SSD, fitlet2 is a highly versatile miniature PC for IoT.The new generation of rugged computer, based on the 10 nm Intel Atom x6000 processor, has been designed for robustness, reliability and long-term availability.EKF has released its latest CompactPCI serial SBC SC9-TOCCATA. The unit is based on the 11th generation Intel Xeon processor running at a frequency of up to 4,7 GHz. Thanks to its three USB-C sockets