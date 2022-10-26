Categories

New SWaP-optimised rugged computing unit

26 October 2022 Computer/Embedded Technology

North Atlantic Industries has introduced the NIU3E rugged nano interface unit. This is a SWaP-optimised unit with self-contained processing, Ethernet switching and a multifunction I/O system.

The multifunction I/O unit is preconfigured with a two-channel redundant MIL-STD-1553, an eight-channel ARINC 429/575, and a four-channel CAN bus. The Ethernet switch in the unit offers four 10GBase-SR multimode fibre-optic ports and sixteen 10/100/1000Base-T ports.

Ideally suited for rugged Mil-Aero applications, the NIU3E is low-power and offers a small footprint of 183 x 167 x 76 mm. Either a dual or quad-core Arm-A53 processor is available. For maintenance/diagnostics, or as a configuration interface, an RS-232 port and two 1000Base-T ports are provided.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 975 8894
Fax: +27 21 975 6456
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ri-tech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rugged Interconnect Technologies


