Li-Ion programmable charger IC

The BQ25180 from Texas Instruments is a linear battery charger IC focusing on small solution size and low quiescent current for extending battery life. The device can support up to 1 A charging and system loads of up to 2,5 A.
The battery is charged using a standard Li-Ion or LiFePO4 charge profile with three phases: precharge, constant current, and constant voltage. Thermal regulation provides the maximum charge current while managing the device temperature. The charger is also optimised for battery to battery charging with 3 V minimum input voltage operation, and it can withstand 25 V absolute maximum line transients. The device integrates a single push-button input and reset circuitry to reduce the total solution footprint.
The single-cell charger IC has a maximum operating input voltage of 5,5 V, with a battery charge voltage of 3,6 to 4,65 V. The control interface to the chip is via I2C.
The TPS7H500x-SEP series (consisting of TPS7H5005-SEP, TPS7H5006-SEP, TPS7H5007-SEP, and TPS7H5008-SEP) from Texas Instruments is a family of high-speed, radiation-tolerant, PWM controllers in space-enhanced plastic.
The Recom RSH3 is a high-power-density 3 W DC/DC converter, which offers output ranges of either 5, 12, 15 or 24 V as a single output, and ±12 or ±15 V as a dual output.
The next episode of Indium Corporation’s free webcast series, EV InSIDER Live, will examine the sudden proliferation of electric vehicle start-ups, chasing one of the largest business opportunities in the last century.
Teaser: Power Integrations has announced its latest high-current member of the LinkSwitch-TN2Q automotive switcher IC family, which can supply up to 850 mA of output current without forced cooling or the need for a heatsink.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has announced that it will begin shipping samples of its new tuneable laser-diode chip for use in optical transceivers of optical-fibre communication systems.
Vishay’s new 4th generation EF series power MOSFET technology currently offers the industry’s lowest on-resistance of only 0,045&nsp;O at 25°C when compared to similar devices.