Li-Ion programmable charger IC

The BQ25180 from Texas Instruments is a linear battery charger IC focusing on small solution size and low quiescent current for extending battery life. The device can support up to 1 A charging and system loads of up to 2,5 A.

The battery is charged using a standard Li-Ion or LiFePO4 charge profile with three phases: precharge, constant current, and constant voltage. Thermal regulation provides the maximum charge current while managing the device temperature. The charger is also optimised for battery to battery charging with 3 V minimum input voltage operation, and it can withstand 25 V absolute maximum line transients. The device integrates a single push-button input and reset circuitry to reduce the total solution footprint.

The single-cell charger IC has a maximum operating input voltage of 5,5 V, with a battery charge voltage of 3,6 to 4,65 V. The control interface to the chip is via I2C.

