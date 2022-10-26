Radiation-tolerant PWM controller with synchronous rectification

26 October 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TPS7H500x-SEP series (consisting of TPS7H5005-SEP, TPS7H5006-SEP, TPS7H5007-SEP, and TPS7H5008-SEP) from Texas Instruments is a family of high-speed, radiation-tolerant, PWM controllers in space-enhanced plastic. The controllers provide several features that are beneficial for the design of DC-DC converter topologies intended for space applications.

The controllers have a 0,613 V +0,7%/–1% accurate internal reference and configurable switching frequency up to 2 MHz. Each device offers programmable slope compensation and soft-start.

The series of ICs can be driven using an external clock through the SYNC pin or by using the internal oscillator at a frequency programmed by the user. The controller family offers the user various options for switching outputs, synchronous rectification capability, dead time (fixed or configurable), leading edge blank time (fixed or configurable), and duty cycle limit.

These controllers support a wide range of isolated and non-isolated topologies for Si MOSFETs or GaN FETs.

For more information contact Gyula Wendler, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9709 , [email protected], www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





