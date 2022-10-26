How to extend battery life with low quiescent current technologies

26 October 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Quiescent current, or IQ for short, is a critical power trend that impacts a growing number of battery-powered devices. IQ, or the amount of current when your IC is in a no-load or non-switching state, can come with trade-off decisions. Luckily, power designers can rest assured that meeting current requirements can be accomplished while improving transient times or reducing overall form factor.

Texas Instruments has released a series of on-demand training videos on how to extend battery life using its proprietary low quiescent current technologies.

Overview of the topics in this training series:

• What is quiescent current?

• The benefits of low quiescent current.

• Low quiescent current in action.

To access the training visit https://training.ti.com/how-extend-battery-life-low-quiescent-current-technologies

