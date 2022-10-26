How to extend battery life with low quiescent current technologies

Quiescent current, or IQ for short, is a critical power trend that impacts a growing number of battery-powered devices. IQ, or the amount of current when your IC is in a no-load or non-switching state, can come with trade-off decisions. Luckily, power designers can rest assured that meeting current requirements can be accomplished while improving transient times or reducing overall form factor.
Texas Instruments has released a series of on-demand training videos on how to extend battery life using its proprietary low quiescent current technologies.
NB-IoT module with 2G fallback Altron Arrow
The NB-IoT module from Telit features 2G fallback and is the ideal cellular module for low-power IoT applications.
Read more...Infineon expands PSoC product family Altron Arrow
Infineon has announced the release of the PSoC 4100S Max, a highly integrated, low-cost solution with next-gen CAPSENSE technology that allows engineers to easily design and rapidly bring to market a low-cost HMI system.
Read more...Li-Ion programmable charger IC RS Components (SA)
The BQ25180 from Texas Instruments is a linear battery charger IC focusing on small solution size and low quiescent current, and can support up to 1 A charging and system loads of up to 2,5 A.
Read more...Isolated SMD DC/DC converter Altron Arrow
The Recom RSH3 is a high-power-density 3 W DC/DC converter, which offers output ranges of either 5, 12, 15 or 24 V as a single output, and ±12 or ±15 V as a dual output.
Read more...Indium to host EV InSIDER live webcast
The next episode of Indium Corporation’s free webcast series, EV InSIDER Live, will examine the sudden proliferation of electric vehicle start-ups, chasing one of the largest business opportunities in the last century.
Read more...850 mA supply without a heatsink EBV Electrolink
Teaser: Power Integrations has announced its latest high-current member of the LinkSwitch-TN2Q automotive switcher IC family, which can supply up to 850 mA of output current without forced cooling or the need for a heatsink.