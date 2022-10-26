Categories

Small dry wells for big field applications

26 October 2022 Test & Measurement

The Fluke 914x Series Field Metrology Wells extend high performance to the industrial process environment by maximising portability, speed and functionality while maintaining metrology performance.

Field metrology wells are lightweight, small, and quick to reach temperature setpoints, yet are stable, uniform, and accurate. These industrial temperature loop calibrators are perfect for performing transmitter loop calibrations, comparison calibrations, or simple checks of thermocouple sensors. With the ‘process’ option, there is no need to carry additional tools into the field. This optional built-in two-channel readout reads resistance, voltage, and 4–20 mA current with 24 V loop power. It also has onboard automation and documentation.

Combined, the three models (Fluke 9142, 9143, and 9144) cover a wide range of temperatures from –25 to 660°C. Optimised for speed, the field metrology wells can cool to -25°C or can heat to 660°C in 15 minutes from ambient temperature.

The 9142 and 9143 have a display accuracy of ±0,2°C over the full range, and the 9144 display accuracy ranges from ±0,35°C at 420°C to ±0,5°C at 660°C.

The process option of field metrology wells makes transmitter loop calibrations easy. The transmitter sensor is placed in the well with the reference PRT, and the transmitter electronics are connected to the front panel of the instrument. With 24 V loop power, you can power and measure the transmitter current while sourcing and measuring temperature in the field metrology well. This allows for the measurement of as-found and as-left data in one self-contained calibration tool.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3PE5Jsx


