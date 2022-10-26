Development chassis in accordance with the SOSA standard

Hartmann Electronic recently presented a high-speed backplane that conforms to the SOSA standard and is optimised for CPU-intensive applications. It enables up to 100 Gigabit Ethernet and is designed for up to 120 A at 12 V. These stringent requirements are now likewise fulfilled by a corresponding development chassis.
Hartmann developed the chassis to be both aesthetically pleasing and functional. The open design allows optimal access to the respective backplane and the installed VPX boards, as well as effective cooling of the cards.
One of the outstanding features of the development chassis is the cooling system. “We integrated up to ten high-power fans,” explains sales director Jochen Friedrich. “This ensures sufficient cooling for every conceivable application of the board.”
The development chassis is aimed primarily at two target groups: manufacturers of VPX boards who want to test proprietary cards in the system, and system integrators who configure systems consisting of multiple boards.
The development chassis can also be equipped with a chassis manager in compliance with the VITA 46.11 standard. The chassis manager communicates via an I2C bus with all components and higher-level processes, and it collects information about the operating state, the temperature and the type, number and condition of the installed cards. The VITA 46.11 standard therefore enables the chassis to diagnose problems in the event of restricted power supply.
The development chassis can be used for advanced safety and reliability testing of specific combinations of backplanes and VPX boards, for applications in the defence, transportation or aeronautics sectors.
DataTuff Industrial Ethernet NuVision Electronics
Interconnection
Industrial-grade jackets feature a robust design with the ability to withstand exposure to oil, chemicals, rough handling, abrasion, UV and temperature variations.
Read more...New SWaP-optimised rugged computing unit Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
North Atlantic Industries has introduced the NIU3E rugged nano interface unit, which is a SWaP-optimised computer with self-contained processing, Ethernet switching and a multifunction I/O system.
Read more...Thoughts on connector reliability TRX Electronics
Interconnection
The term ‘high reliability’ describes products that are designed to deliver excellent performance in demanding, mission-critical applications. However, it may be time to stop thinking of high reliability and start talking about appropriate reliability.
Read more...The spirit of connecting Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s Combicon product portfolio is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Since 1972, Combicon PCB terminal blocks and PCB connectors have been providing the ideal connection technology for transmitting signals, data, or power in a wide range of applications.
Read more...INGUN’s connector solutions Electronic Industry Supplies
Interconnection
Connectors are indispensable elements in the modern electrified and networked world. They enable the modular structuring of assemblies and devices, systems, or plants, and they additionally connect decentralised peripheries or sub-systems for power transmission and data/signal communication.
Read more...Module uses NXP S32G3 vehicle network processor Rugged Interconnect Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Thanks to the NXP S32G3 processor, the MPX-S32G399A system-on-module (SoM) surpasses its NXP S32G2-based predecessor with 2,5 times more application processing performance and is therefore well suited to real-time mixed-critical safety applications.
Read more...Heavy-duty sealed connector series Electrocomp
Interconnection
With a flat connector housing design, they can fit through any 20 mm hole, making them ideal for use in sensor interface applications in industrial and commercial vehicles.