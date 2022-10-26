Development chassis in accordance with the SOSA standard

Hartmann Electronic recently presented a high-speed backplane that conforms to the SOSA standard and is optimised for CPU-intensive applications. It enables up to 100 Gigabit Ethernet and is designed for up to 120 A at 12 V. These stringent requirements are now likewise fulfilled by a corresponding development chassis.

Hartmann developed the chassis to be both aesthetically pleasing and functional. The open design allows optimal access to the respective backplane and the installed VPX boards, as well as effective cooling of the cards.

One of the outstanding features of the development chassis is the cooling system. “We integrated up to ten high-power fans,” explains sales director Jochen Friedrich. “This ensures sufficient cooling for every conceivable application of the board.”

The development chassis is aimed primarily at two target groups: manufacturers of VPX boards who want to test proprietary cards in the system, and system integrators who configure systems consisting of multiple boards.

The development chassis can also be equipped with a chassis manager in compliance with the VITA 46.11 standard. The chassis manager communicates via an I2C bus with all components and higher-level processes, and it collects information about the operating state, the temperature and the type, number and condition of the installed cards. The VITA 46.11 standard therefore enables the chassis to diagnose problems in the event of restricted power supply.

The development chassis can be used for advanced safety and reliability testing of specific combinations of backplanes and VPX boards, for applications in the defence, transportation or aeronautics sectors.

