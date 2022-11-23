5G trends to watch out for from 2023 onwards

23 November 2022 News

Let’s start with the frequency band. The sub-6 GHz (3,5 – 7 GHz) and millimetre wave (mmWave, >24 GHz) bands are the two new bands among the spectrum covered in 5G. Despite the hype surrounding mmWave, according to IDTechEx’s ‘5G Market 2023-2033: Technology, Trends, Forecasts, Players’ report, 53% of 5G commercial/pre-commercial services are actually based on sub-6 GHz, with mmWave accounting for less than 10% of the market. The sub-6 GHz band is a popular choice because it finds a balance between providing excellent data throughput and being reasonably priced. mmWave, on the other hand, would be too expensive to implement on a broad scale due to the nature of short signal transmission and non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) issues, meaning that more base stations would be required

Since many of the characteristics promised by 5G, such as 1 ms latency, would necessitate mmWave operation, the development of new materials, new device designs, and a new network deployment strategy are required to overcome the challenges mentioned above.

Low-loss materials with a small dielectric constant and tan loss are required for mmWave devices to prevent substantial transmission loss. To reduce transmission loss, a new packaging strategy that tightly integrates RF components with antennas is also being developed.

However, as devices become increasingly more compact, power and thermal management become even more critical. In addition to device design, network deployment strategy is also a crucial area to research in order to address NLOS and power consumption challenges. Establishing a heterogeneous smart electromagnetic (EM) environment, for example, is being investigated utilising a wide range of technologies, such as reconfigurable intelligent surfaces or repeaters.

5G open radio access network (Open RAN) is gaining more traction. The idea of Open RAN is to provide telecom operators with an alternative way to build networks based on disaggregated RAN components with standardised interoperability, which includes using non-proprietary white-box hardware, open-source software from different vendors, and open interfaces. As of September 2022, NTT DOCOMO have established the first 5G Open RAN networks, with many more telecom operators setting out roadmaps to deploy 5G networks using Open RAN.

With its high throughput and ultra-low latency, 5G can tap into a variety of high-value areas such as 3D robotic control, digital twin, remote medical control, etc. that previous mobile communication technologies could not, hence opening up an entirely new market potential. In the last year, various applications have made use of 5G’s capabilities and mixed it with AR/VR to unleash a variety of applications in the gaming, education, and manufacturing industries. In addition, 5G C-V2X (Vehicle to everything) is also developing fast, with several countries announcing C-V2X as the main standard going forward for future autonomy.

There are still many opportunities to be explored before the 5G market realises its full potential. IDTechEx forecasts that by the end of 2033, the revenue generated by consumer mobile services will be circa US$840 billion. The IDTechEx forecast builds on the extensive analysis of primary and secondary data, combined with careful consideration of market drivers, constraints, and key player activities.

