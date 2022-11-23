Top entry flat flexible cable connector

GCT has expanded its range of Flat Flex products with the new FFC3A20, which is engineered for best value while offering premium performance. The 1,0 mm pitch straight/vertical connector is available with four to 30 contacts, and features a ZIF (Zero Insertion Force) slide latch. The gold-plated contacts are single-sided to protect against short circuits if accidentally reversed.
The top-entry connectors have a 5,5 mm low profile and feature two PCB pins per contact.
