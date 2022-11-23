Top entry flat flexible cable connector

GCT has expanded its range of Flat Flex products with the new FFC3A20, which is engineered for best value while offering premium performance. The 1,0 mm pitch straight/vertical connector is available with four to 30 contacts, and features a ZIF (Zero Insertion Force) slide latch. The gold-plated contacts are single-sided to protect against short circuits if accidentally reversed.

Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.Samtec’s ultra-rugged solutions offer reliability and durability to meet the needs of any extreme environment typical in military, avionics, space, and submersible applications.Whether working on a smart building or manufacturing plant, the first step to success is making sure the cable plant is ready for both information technologies (IT) and operational technologies (OT).The ModBlox7 specification is set to shake up the industrial PC market by offering the advantages of modular systems with highly integrated box PCs.Many connector manufacturers have been talking about the industrial marketplace, and with the global market for industrial automation predicted to double over the next decade, connectivity will be an important subject.PCIe is a two-way, serial connection that carries data in packets along two pairs of point-to-point data lanes, compared to the single parallel data bus of traditional PCI that routes data at a set rate.Industrial-grade jackets feature a robust design with the ability to withstand exposure to oil, chemicals, rough handling, abrasion, UV and temperature variations.Hartmann Electronic is expanding its portfolio of components that conform to the new SOSA (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) military standard. Following a high-performance backplane, the specialist is now launching a development chassis.Vishay has released its new surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, which are available in custom frequency ranges.The term ‘high reliability’ describes products that are designed to deliver excellent performance in demanding, mission-critical applications. However, it may be time to stop thinking of high reliability and start talking about appropriate reliability.