ARC1 upgraded to NB-IoT and LTE-M

The ARC1 from Keller Pressure is a remote data transmission unit with logger function encased in a robust, watertight aluminium housing. The unit records measurements made by external sensors and periodically transmits the collected data via 2G, 3G, 4G or LoRaWAN.
Thanks to an upgrade, the ARC1 communications module now has more options available with the addition of NB-IoT (narrow band) and LTE-M systems.
Keller was able to adapt the firmware and integrate the new transmission module after a short development cycle because of the system’s modular design.
Earlier in 2019, mobile communications providers announced that the new NB-IoT and LTE-M standard would be rolled out in late 2019 and be available for energy-saving IoT devices. Based on the fourth generation of mobile communications technology (4G), this technology uses the LTE transmission technology and serves as an interesting alternative to other data transmission technology such as LoRaWAN.
Features of NB-IoT and LTE-M include:
• Low power consumption for an increased battery life.
• Higher transmission rates.
• Lower hardware costs.
• High enough data throughput for transmission of measurement data.
• Worldwide availability.
The ongoing digitalisation of cities, and Industry 4.0, have brought about demand for IoT devices which ARC1 now supports with this communication upgrade. The first series of the ARC1 devices with integrated NB-IoT and LTE-M transmission are currently being field tested.
The data sent by ARC1 can be accessed at any time, from anywhere in the world, directly in the KOLIBRI Cloud (Kolibricloud.ch).
Industrial smart sensor kit EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The kit consists of the STEVAL-IOD004V1 main board, the STLINK-V3MINI programmer and debugger tool, a 14-pin flat cable, and an M8 to M12 standard industrial connector adaptor.
Read more...Quectel’s new generation LTE smart modules iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SC200E series delivers superior performance in LTE connectivity, multimedia functions and support for long-lifespan IoT deployments, making it ideal for both industrial and consumer applications.
Read more...Multi-band NB-IoT module Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SIM7022 from SIMCom Wireless Solutions is a multi-band NB-IoT module in a surface mount package, designed for applications that require low latency and low data throughput communications.
Read more...A perfect match: Cloud-based positioning and LoRaWAN RF Design
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox’s cloud-based positioning solution, M10 + CloudLocate, makes a perfect match for use with LoRaWAN. This combination allows for best-in-class synergy between GNSS technology and long-range wireless
Read more...New 450 MHz networks to accelerate utility services iCorp Technologies
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As the world moves from 3G to 4G and the much-hyped 5G, there is talk of a different kind of network, using the very low-frequency networks around 450 MHz in Africa. These are wireless networks operating in the frequencies around 380 MHz, 410 MHz and 450 MHz.
Read more...A better way to prototype RF designs using X-Microwave Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Prototyping RF designs with the X-Microwave modular system can dramatically reduce the time and resources needed to test an RF signal chain by enabling clean, modifiable, near-PCB prototypes through 60 GHz to be built and tested in a single afternoon.
Read more...New Poynting antenna enclosure
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Poynting’s new EPNT-4 antenna enclosure not only houses 4x4 omni-directional antennas, but also provides space for the inclusion of a router directly underneath the antennas.
Read more...New GNSS from u-blox RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has released a new addition to its GNSS family with the NEO/LEA-M8T, a simple solution when multi-constellation signal acquisition is required.
Read more...Poynting’s new XPOL-24 antenna
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With 4x4 routers for LTE and 5G rapidly entering the market, there is an increase in the requirement for 4x4 antennas, and Poynting is looking to fill that gap.