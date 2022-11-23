ARC1 upgraded to NB-IoT and LTE-M

23 November 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ARC1 from Keller Pressure is a remote data transmission unit with logger function encased in a robust, watertight aluminium housing. The unit records measurements made by external sensors and periodically transmits the collected data via 2G, 3G, 4G or LoRaWAN.

Thanks to an upgrade, the ARC1 communications module now has more options available with the addition of NB-IoT (narrow band) and LTE-M systems.

Keller was able to adapt the firmware and integrate the new transmission module after a short development cycle because of the system’s modular design.

Earlier in 2019, mobile communications providers announced that the new NB-IoT and LTE-M standard would be rolled out in late 2019 and be available for energy-saving IoT devices. Based on the fourth generation of mobile communications technology (4G), this technology uses the LTE transmission technology and serves as an interesting alternative to other data transmission technology such as LoRaWAN.

Features of NB-IoT and LTE-M include:

• Low power consumption for an increased battery life.

• Higher transmission rates.

• Lower hardware costs.

• High enough data throughput for transmission of measurement data.

• Worldwide availability.

The ongoing digitalisation of cities, and Industry 4.0, have brought about demand for IoT devices which ARC1 now supports with this communication upgrade. The first series of the ARC1 devices with integrated NB-IoT and LTE-M transmission are currently being field tested.

The data sent by ARC1 can be accessed at any time, from anywhere in the world, directly in the KOLIBRI Cloud (Kolibricloud.ch).

Credit(s)

Instrotech





