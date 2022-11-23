Events

23 November 2022 Events

Semicon Japan

14-16 December

Tokyo, Japan

SEMICON Japan electronics manufacturing exhibition covers manufacturing technology, equipment and materials in the semiconductor industry, and SMART applications such as automobiles and IoT devices. This year, the Advanced Packaging and Chiplet Summit (APCS) will be held at the same time, where top players in the semiconductor packaging and substrate mounting fields will gather.

Register for Semicon Japan at https://www.semiconjapan.org/jp

CES 2023

5-8 January 2023

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

CES 2023 will be the global stage for innovation. One of the most influential tech events in the world, with an audience exposure of 324 million, this year’s event will focus on the themes of ‘sustainability’ and ‘tech driving food security’. Some of the exhibitors include Abbott, Amazon, Google, Indy (autonomous challenge), John Deere, LG, Microsoft and Sony.

Register for CES 2023 at https://www.ces.tech

APEX EXPO 2023

21-26 January 2023

San Diego, California, USA

Discover the newest innovations and hear from the best minds in the electronics manufacturing industry at the industry’s largest event in North America. Learn best practices from industry leaders, manufacturing innovators and subject matter experts. New products and services will be showcased by the industry’s leading equipment manufacturers and suppliers.

Register for IPC APEX EXPO at https://www.ipcapexexpo.org/

IEEE Radio and Wireless Week

22-25 January 2023

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

RWW consists of five related conferences focusing on the intersection between wireless communication theory, systems, circuits, and devices technologies. This creates a unique forum for engineers to discuss various technologies for the state-of-art wireless systems and their end-use applications.

Register for Radio and Wireless Week at https://www.radiowirelessweek.org

NEPCON Japan

25-27 January 2023

Tokyo, Japan

NEPCON is the world’s leading SMT exhibition supporting equipment, solutions and services for electronics manufacturing. Equipment on show will cover mounters, dispensers, soldering machines, sealing machines, washing machines, laser processors, and ESD protection.

Register for NEPCON Japan at https://www.nepconjapan.jp/hub/en-gb.html





