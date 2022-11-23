Events
23 November 2022
Semicon Japan
14-16 December
Tokyo, Japan
SEMICON Japan electronics manufacturing exhibition covers manufacturing technology, equipment and materials in the semiconductor industry, and SMART applications such as automobiles and IoT devices. This year, the Advanced Packaging and Chiplet Summit (APCS) will be held at the same time, where top players in the semiconductor packaging and substrate mounting fields will gather.
Register for Semicon Japan at https://www.semiconjapan.org/jp
CES 2023
5-8 January 2023
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
CES 2023 will be the global stage for innovation. One of the most influential tech events in the world, with an audience exposure of 324 million, this year’s event will focus on the themes of ‘sustainability’ and ‘tech driving food security’. Some of the exhibitors include Abbott, Amazon, Google, Indy (autonomous challenge), John Deere, LG, Microsoft and Sony.
Register for CES 2023 at https://www.ces.tech
APEX EXPO 2023
21-26 January 2023
San Diego, California, USA
Discover the newest innovations and hear from the best minds in the electronics manufacturing industry at the industry’s largest event in North America. Learn best practices from industry leaders, manufacturing innovators and subject matter experts. New products and services will be showcased by the industry’s leading equipment manufacturers and suppliers.
Register for IPC APEX EXPO at https://www.ipcapexexpo.org/
IEEE Radio and Wireless Week
22-25 January 2023
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
RWW consists of five related conferences focusing on the intersection between wireless communication theory, systems, circuits, and devices technologies. This creates a unique forum for engineers to discuss various technologies for the state-of-art wireless systems and their end-use applications.
Register for Radio and Wireless Week at https://www.radiowirelessweek.org
NEPCON Japan
25-27 January 2023
Tokyo, Japan
NEPCON is the world’s leading SMT exhibition supporting equipment, solutions and services for electronics manufacturing. Equipment on show will cover mounters, dispensers, soldering machines, sealing machines, washing machines, laser processors, and ESD protection.
Register for NEPCON Japan at https://www.nepconjapan.jp/hub/en-gb.html
Webinar: Cost-optimised FPGAs and adaptive SoCs for low-power designs
Attend to learn how to get started with documentation, tools and evaluation platforms for your next cost-sensitive, high-bandwidth application at low power.
Read more...
IoT webinar series
Between 7 April and 2 June 2022, Infineon Technologies will host six webinars giving an overview of the latest technologies and innovations that make the IoT work: accurate sensing, smart computing, reliable ...
Read more...
Indium to host reliability seminar
Indium Corporation continues to expand its acclaimed InSIDER series of webinars with a new discussion on defining ‘high reliability.’ Claire Hotvedt, product development specialist, will host the webinar ...
Read more...
Samtec previews 2022 gEEk spEEK webinar topics
Spectrum Concepts
Samtec’s gEEk spEEK team and presenters will continue providing free educational videos to design and engineering customers when the gEEk spEEk Signal Integrity Webinar Series returns in 2022. Many signal ...
Read more...