Semiconductor sales decrease globally
23 November 2022
News
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced global semiconductor sales for the month of September 2022 were down 0,5% compared to August 2022, and 3,0% less than September 2021. Worldwide sales of semiconductors totalled $141 billion during the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 3,0% compared to the third quarter of 2021, and 6,3% less than the second quarter of 2022. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation and represent a three-month moving average.
“Following strong growth through the first half of 2022, global semiconductor sales have slowed in recent months, decreasing in September on a year-to-year basis for the first time since January 2020, amid a range of macroeconomic headwinds,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “The long-term market outlook remains strong, however, as semiconductors continue to become a larger and more important part of our digital economy.”
Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4,8%), Japan (0,5%), and Europe (0,1%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-2,9%), and China (-3,0%). Year-to-year sales increased in Europe (12,4%), the Americas (11,5%), and Japan (5,6%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-7,7%) and China (-14,4%).
For more information visit www.semiconductors.org
