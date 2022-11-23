Actum involved in the Microtronix expansion

23 November 2022 News

Microtronix Manufacturing recently embarked on an expansion project to extend its SMD production area by 1000 m2. The new area required the highest standard of ESD (electrostatic discharge) flooring available to. Actum was the logical choice, having always been Microtronix’s preferred supplier, as it is the only business in southern Africa which focuses exclusively on the control of ESD in the working environment.

Michael Goodyer, founder of Microtronix, noted that they made the decision to expand their ESD flooring throughout the factory to ensure the best production outcomes in the new SMD area. Goodyer remarked, “Getting the job done the right way, the first time, is extremely important to us. ESD flooring is an obvious investment for us, to protect our clients’ highly valuable components from any ESD damage that may occur due to incorrect ESD flooring. Getting a facility correct upfront is important and allows Microtronix to continue producing top quality manufactured goods with most of the ESD risks removed.”

ESD flooring provides the most robust, long-term solution because the entire floor is grounded. This minimises static across the whole area.

With over 28 years of expertise, Microtronix is one of the largest turnkey electronic contract manufacturers in the country. “As a leader in the South African market, we carefully choose partnerships that allow us to provide the best possible service to our clients,” said Goodyer.

Actum ensured that minimal downtime occurred for Microtronix during the ESD flooring expansion. Goodyer said that they were pleased with the speed of installation, and he highlighted that Actum worked around Microtronix’s schedule installing three new Panasonic lines into the area. He remarked that a great effort was put into the project by working on weekends and after hours to prevent valuable production time from being lost.

“Quality can always be seen in the small details of a project,” noted Goodyer. “Actum took particular care in this regard, which can be seen especially in the specialised welding between the ESD vinyl strips to allow for a seamless floor and floor preparation before the laying of the mats.” Once completed, the floor was perfectly completed with an ACL Staticide 4600 ESD sealer for a static-free finish.

“ESD is always a concern for electronic manufacturers. The damage that is produced from an electrostatic discharge, although it may not be personally felt, can be highly detrimental to electronic devices. Top quality ESD flooring provides a high level of protection against electrostatic discharge,” Goodyer concluded.

Credit(s)

Actum Group





