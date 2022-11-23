Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Actum involved in the Microtronix expansion

23 November 2022 News

Microtronix Manufacturing recently embarked on an expansion project to extend its SMD production area by 1000 m2. The new area required the highest standard of ESD (electrostatic discharge) flooring available to. Actum was the logical choice, having always been Microtronix’s preferred supplier, as it is the only business in southern Africa which focuses exclusively on the control of ESD in the working environment.

Michael Goodyer, founder of Microtronix, noted that they made the decision to expand their ESD flooring throughout the factory to ensure the best production outcomes in the new SMD area. Goodyer remarked, “Getting the job done the right way, the first time, is extremely important to us. ESD flooring is an obvious investment for us, to protect our clients’ highly valuable components from any ESD damage that may occur due to incorrect ESD flooring. Getting a facility correct upfront is important and allows Microtronix to continue producing top quality manufactured goods with most of the ESD risks removed.”

ESD flooring provides the most robust, long-term solution because the entire floor is grounded. This minimises static across the whole area.

With over 28 years of expertise, Microtronix is one of the largest turnkey electronic contract manufacturers in the country. “As a leader in the South African market, we carefully choose partnerships that allow us to provide the best possible service to our clients,” said Goodyer.

Actum ensured that minimal downtime occurred for Microtronix during the ESD flooring expansion. Goodyer said that they were pleased with the speed of installation, and he highlighted that Actum worked around Microtronix’s schedule installing three new Panasonic lines into the area. He remarked that a great effort was put into the project by working on weekends and after hours to prevent valuable production time from being lost.

“Quality can always be seen in the small details of a project,” noted Goodyer. “Actum took particular care in this regard, which can be seen especially in the specialised welding between the ESD vinyl strips to allow for a seamless floor and floor preparation before the laying of the mats.” Once completed, the floor was perfectly completed with an ACL Staticide 4600 ESD sealer for a static-free finish.

“ESD is always a concern for electronic manufacturers. The damage that is produced from an electrostatic discharge, although it may not be personally felt, can be highly detrimental to electronic devices. Top quality ESD flooring provides a high level of protection against electrostatic discharge,” Goodyer concluded.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Fax: +27 11 608 1918
Email: [email protected]
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum Group


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: How to easily develop cellular IoT applications
News
Mouser and Microchip have teamed up for a brand-new webinar that will showcase how easy it is to develop cellular IoT applications.

Read more...
Podcast: Matter – revolutionising the smart home
News
We talk about this revolutionising solution with guest Skip Ashton, an expert in smart home technologies, engineer at Infineon and a member of the board of the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

Read more...
Avnet Abacus cooperates to save millions of smart meters
Avnet Abacus News
Avnet Abacus has unveiled details of its recent cooperation with TWTG, a leading industrial-IoT specialist based in Rotterdam, helping to prevent the disposal of millions of smart meters.

Read more...
Webinar: How to design an optimised motion control system for intelligent edge-based surveillance cameras
News
In industrial and commercial environments, heightened surveillance enhances worker safety, adds quality control, and controls access to critical assets.

Read more...
Indium Corporation earns BISinfotech BETA award
Techmet News
Indium has earned a BISinfotech BETA award as global leader in the solder and materials category, making it the third consecutive year Indium has received a BETA award.

Read more...
Gravitricity to build a demonstration site in India
News
A new project aims to identify how gravity energy storage can help decarbonise one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

Read more...
Webinar: Tackling diverse IoT applications with unified connectivity solutions
News
Developers for the Internet of Things (IoT) often have a line-up of products spanning various host platforms, operating systems, and performance requirements which places extra burden to work across different development environments and duplicate efforts.

Read more...
Semiconductor sales forecast to fall 5% in 2023
News
After only a 3% increase in 2022 to a new record sales level of $636,0 billion, semiconductor sales are forecast to decrease in 2023.

Read more...
Webinar: How to easily develop cellular IoT applications
News
Mouser and Microchip have teamed up to deliver a brand-new webinar, that will teach how easy it is to develop cellular IoT applications.

Read more...
Amazon and Samsung team up to simplify Matter setup experience
News
As part of its efforts to simplify setup and provide customers with increased choice and flexibility, Amazon is teaming up with Samsung to make it easy for customers to use Alexa or Samsung SmartThings.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved