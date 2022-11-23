Categories

Company profile: Osiris Technical Systems

23 November 2022 News

Osiris Technical Systems is a company that specialises in technology for industrial and other specialised environments. This includes RFID, barcoding, facial recognition, data acquisition hardware and solutions for automatic identification, asset tracking, access control, process monitoring, and automation.

The company also supplies a range of rugged industrial and military-qualified computers and devices. Specialised products including analog to digital converters, and simulation software aimed at engineers, are also provided. This technology is used mainly in the fields of logistics, security, and warehousing.

The company was started in 1985 by Stef du Plessis with the goal of serving the technical computing market. Initially having only two staff members, the company has now grown to a staff complement of nine permanent members.

Osiris started out by offering technical software and computers for both industrial and military applications. However, with the global move in the last few years towards rugged handheld devices for use in industrial and military applications, focus has been shifted to this line for the current and future growth of both the product portfolio and the company.

With the shift in focus to include handheld devices together with other products on offer, it was necessary for the company to move to larger premises in 2021. The move to the new rental property allowed for expansion of the company’s operation.

Stef du Plessis believes that Osiris will become the supplier of choice for technical computing devices and services, and auto identification products within the South African market. He remarks, “The company’s plans include providing growth together with the employees and to create exceptional value for our customers over time.”

The growth of the company’s employees is borne out by the fact that one of the repair technicians started with the company as a domestic worker. Upon hearing that she worked in her spare time after hours repairing mobile phones, the company identified specific training programmes for her to jumpstart and then to further her career. Once training was completed, she took on a new position with the company and today, after promotions within the company, has become a valuable member in the company’s repair centre.

Osiris has long-standing partnerships with leading manufacturers, software developers and system integrators around the world and is proud of its long history and deep knowledge of the market. This allows the company to design customised solutions, source reliable products, and provide ongoing support for a wide range of applications in industry, engineering, logistics, and security.

Osiris has a passion for its products and its clients. The company is dedicated to understanding its clients’ needs and offering customised and specialised solutions. The company’s core values are always ones of ethical behaviour, honesty, integrity, and going above and beyond to offer a superior service to all clients.

For more information contact Osiris Technical Systems, +27 12 346 0249, [email protected], www.osiris.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 87 093 2700
Email: [email protected]
www: www.osiris.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Osiris Technical Systems


