Selectable pressure range in an industrial MEMS sensor

23 November 2022 Test & Measurement

The ILPS22QS from ST Microelectronics is an ultra-compact piezoresistive absolute pressure sensor for industrial applications that behaves as a digital output barometer. It is the first industrial ST pressure sensor supporting a selectable dual full-scale pressure range up to 1260 or 4060 hPa.

Thanks to its full-moulded package consisting of six small vent holes, a suspended membrane, and a silicon cap, it is ideal for measuring air pressure and for smart filter maintenance in industrial applications involving extended temperature ranges from -40 up to 105°C.

The high-resolution ILPS22QS embeds analog hub sensing used to implement the Qvar technology, which is critical for water leakage detection. Typical applications include gas and water metering, weather station equipment, as a barometer or altimeter for outdoor activities, and HVAC systems.

