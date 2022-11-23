Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Selectable pressure range in an industrial MEMS sensor

23 November 2022 Test & Measurement

The ILPS22QS from ST Microelectronics is an ultra-compact piezoresistive absolute pressure sensor for industrial applications that behaves as a digital output barometer. It is the first industrial ST pressure sensor supporting a selectable dual full-scale pressure range up to 1260 or 4060 hPa.

Thanks to its full-moulded package consisting of six small vent holes, a suspended membrane, and a silicon cap, it is ideal for measuring air pressure and for smart filter maintenance in industrial applications involving extended temperature ranges from -40 up to 105°C.

The high-resolution ILPS22QS embeds analog hub sensing used to implement the Qvar technology, which is critical for water leakage detection. Typical applications include gas and water metering, weather station equipment, as a barometer or altimeter for outdoor activities, and HVAC systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.

Read more...
Industrial humidity and temperature sensor
Electrocomp Test & Measurement
Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.

Read more...
Industrial IMU for high-performance navigation applications
Avnet Abacus Test & Measurement
TDK’s new robust and accurate industrial motion sensors bring fault tolerance and software synergy to high-performance navigation applications.

Read more...
Industrial Gigabit Ethernet transceivers offer PTP
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip has announced the LAN8840 and LAN8841 Gigabit Ethernet transceiver devices, that meet IEEE 1588v2 standards for Precision Timing Protocol (PTP).

Read more...
Advantages of 60 GHz radar over PIR
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
Radar is a powerful, cost-effective replacement for conventional PIR sensors, and Infineon’s Xensiv 60 GHz radar chip is here to revolutionise motion detection.

Read more...
Navitas Semiconductor and Avnet Silica announce collaboration
Avnet Silica News
Cooperation will bring significant advantages to next-generation systems using power-efficient gallium-nitride (GaN) technology across a spectrum of applications.

Read more...
Non-contact clamp meter for voltage measurements
Comtest Test & Measurement
The new Fluke 377 FC and 378 FC non-contact voltage true-rms AC/DC clamp meters can measure voltage and current simultaneously without touching a live wire.

Read more...
Multi-functional 4 GHz spectrum analyser
Coral-i Solutions Test & Measurement
Anritsu has introduced the Field Master MS2080A, a multi-functional spectrum analyser covering a range from 9 kHz to 4 GHz that combines nine instruments in a single package.

Read more...
Small dry wells for big field applications
Comtest Test & Measurement
The Fluke 914x Series Field Metrology Wells extend high performance to the industrial process environment by maximising portability, speed and functionality while maintaining metrology performance.

Read more...
XENSIV PAS CO2 evaluation kit
EBV Electrolink Test & Measurement
Infineon has released the evaluation kit for indoor air quality measurement of CO2 levels using the XENSIV PAS CO2 sensor, which is based on the photoacoustic spectroscopy (PAS) concept.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved