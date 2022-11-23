Selectable pressure range in an industrial MEMS sensor

The ILPS22QS from ST Microelectronics is an ultra-compact piezoresistive absolute pressure sensor for industrial applications that behaves as a digital output barometer. It is the first industrial ST pressure sensor supporting a selectable dual full-scale pressure range up to 1260 or 4060 hPa.
Thanks to its full-moulded package consisting of six small vent holes, a suspended membrane, and a silicon cap, it is ideal for measuring air pressure and for smart filter maintenance in industrial applications involving extended temperature ranges from -40 up to 105°C.
The high-resolution ILPS22QS embeds analog hub sensing used to implement the Qvar technology, which is critical for water leakage detection. Typical applications include gas and water metering, weather station equipment, as a barometer or altimeter for outdoor activities, and HVAC systems.
Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.
Read more...Industrial humidity and temperature sensor Electrocomp
Test & Measurement
Sensirion’s SHT40I-HD1B is an analog humidity and temperature sensor which has been specifically developed for demanding industrial applications such as refrigerator and air conditioner use cases.
Read more...Advantages of 60 GHz radar over PIR Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
Radar is a powerful, cost-effective replacement for conventional PIR sensors, and Infineon’s Xensiv 60 GHz radar chip is here to revolutionise motion detection.
Read more...Multi-functional 4 GHz spectrum analyser Coral-i Solutions
Test & Measurement
Anritsu has introduced the Field Master MS2080A, a multi-functional spectrum analyser covering a range from 9 kHz to 4 GHz that combines nine instruments in a single package.
Read more...Small dry wells for big field applications Comtest
Test & Measurement
The Fluke 914x Series Field Metrology Wells extend high performance to the industrial process environment by maximising portability, speed and functionality while maintaining metrology performance.
Read more...XENSIV PAS CO2 evaluation kit EBV Electrolink
Test & Measurement
Infineon has released the evaluation kit for indoor air quality measurement of CO2 levels using the XENSIV PAS CO2 sensor, which is based on the photoacoustic spectroscopy (PAS) concept.