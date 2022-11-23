Non-contact clamp meter for voltage measurements

When working on a live conductor, there is always the risk of electrical shock. This risk can now be minimised with the use of Fluke’s 377 FC and 378 FC non-contact voltage true-rms AC/DC clamp meters, as an accurate non-contact voltage can be carried out without the use of test leads.
The Fluke 377 FC and 378 FC true-rms clamp meters use Field-Sense technology to make testing faster and safer. Users obtain accurate voltage and current measurements directly through the clamp jaw. With the black test lead connected to any electrical ground and the clamp jaw around the conductor, accurate voltage and current values are displayed simultaneously on the LCD.
These measurements can also be displayed on a connected smart phone and saved to the cloud via Fluke Connect software, eliminating the need for handwritten notes. With Fluke Connect, users can remotely log, trend, and monitor measurements to pinpoint intermittent faults. This gathered data can be used as a basis for designing a preventive maintenance programme.
The 378 FC also includes a unique power quality indicator that automatically senses PQ issues relating to current, voltage, power factor, or any combination of the three, while capturing voltage and current measurements. With this PQ indicator, the user can quickly determine if an upstream supply problem exists or if there is a downstream equipment problem.
