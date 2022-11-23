Ultra-low power 32 Mbit serial page EEPROM

STMicroelectronics has released ultra-low power 32 Mbit serial SPI page EEPROM chips. The M95P32-I and M95P32-E are manufactured with ST’s advanced proprietary NVM technology. They offer byte flexibility, page alterability, high page-cycling performance, and ultra-low power consumption of only 800 µA in single read mode and 1,5 mA for page write.

These 32-Mbit SPI page EEPROM devices are organised as 8192 programmable pages of 512 bytes each, accessed through an SPI bus with high-performance dual- and quad-SPI outputs. Additional status, configuration, and volatile registers set the desired device configuration, while the safety register gives device status information.

The M95P32-I operates with a supply voltage from 1,6 to 3,6 V over an ambient temperature range of -40 to 85°C while the M95P32-E offers an extended range of temperature of -40 to 105°C. The device supports a clock frequency of up to 80 MHz.

The M95P32-I and M95P32-E offer byte and page write instructions of up to 512 bytes. Write instructions consist of self-timed auto erase and program operations, resulting in flexible data byte management.

