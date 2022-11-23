Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



40 V adjustable voltage supervisor

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TL7700-SEP from Texas Instruments is a bipolar integrated circuit designed for use as a reset controller in microcomputer and microprocessor systems. The SENSE voltage can be set to any value greater than 0,5 V using two external resistors. Reset threshold accuracy is 2%.

Circuit function is very stable, with a wide supply voltage in the 1,8 to 40 V range. Minimum supply current of only 0,6 mA allows use with AC line operation and portable battery operation.

The time delay on the device is programmable. The TL7700-SEP device is designed for operation from –55 to 125°C.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


