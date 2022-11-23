40 V adjustable voltage supervisor

The TL7700-SEP from Texas Instruments is a bipolar integrated circuit designed for use as a reset controller in microcomputer and microprocessor systems. The SENSE voltage can be set to any value greater than 0,5 V using two external resistors. Reset threshold accuracy is 2%.
Circuit function is very stable, with a wide supply voltage in the 1,8 to 40 V range. Minimum supply current of only 0,6 mA allows use with AC line operation and portable battery operation.
The time delay on the device is programmable. The TL7700-SEP device is designed for operation from –55 to 125°C.
Three-phase bridge power modules EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has announced the new 130, 160 and 300 A three-phase bridge power modules, which deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.
100 W wireless power receiver EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has announced a wireless power receiver, with the industry’s highest available power rating of 100 W.
New electrolytic capacitor series RS Components (SA)
Passive Components
Vishay has announced its latest screw-terminal aluminium electrolytic capacitors, which offer high CV values in dimensions smaller than previous-generation solutions.
MA series motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Power Electronics / Power Management
NewElec’s MA series motor protection relay can be used as either a standalone electronic motor protection relay or as part of an automation network process communicating to a PLC.
Dual low-dropout voltage regulator RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments’ TPS7A43 low-dropout (LDO) linear voltage regulator introduces a combination of a 4 to 85 V input voltage range with very low quiescent current.