High-voltage design challenges with affordable isolation

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Galvanic isolation is a method of electrically separating two domains, allowing power or signals to transfer across the barrier without compromising human safety. At the same time, isolation also prevents ground potential differences and improves noise immunity.

High-voltage designs come with their own unique challenges. Texas Instruments has published a whitepaper detailing how its magnetic and capacitive isolation technologies deliver greater lifetimes for isolated systems in EV, grid infrastructure, factory automation and motor drive applications. This solution results in a reduced bill of materials and enables significant solution size improvements.

Texas Instruments’ portfolio of proprietary isolation techniques, including a robust capacitive SiO2 insulation barrier and integrated IC transformer-based magnetic isolation, helps exceed Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA), Canadian Standards Association (CSA), and Underwriters Laboratory (UL) standards without compromising performance.

For more information visit https://www.ti.com/technologies/isolation.html





