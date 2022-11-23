High-voltage design challenges with affordable isolation
23 November 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
Galvanic isolation is a method of electrically separating two domains, allowing power or signals to transfer across the barrier without compromising human safety. At the same time, isolation also prevents ground potential differences and improves noise immunity.
High-voltage designs come with their own unique challenges. Texas Instruments has published a whitepaper detailing how its magnetic and capacitive isolation technologies deliver greater lifetimes for isolated systems in EV, grid infrastructure, factory automation and motor drive applications. This solution results in a reduced bill of materials and enables significant solution size improvements.
Texas Instruments’ portfolio of proprietary isolation techniques, including a robust capacitive SiO2 insulation barrier and integrated IC transformer-based magnetic isolation, helps exceed Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA), Canadian Standards Association (CSA), and Underwriters Laboratory (UL) standards without compromising performance.
For more information visit https://www.ti.com/technologies/isolation.html
Further reading:
Three-phase bridge power modules
EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay has announced the new 130, 160 and 300 A three-phase bridge power modules, which deliver reliable operation for heavy-duty industrial applications.
Read more...
100 W wireless power receiver
EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has announced a wireless power receiver, with the industry’s highest available power rating of 100 W.
Read more...
Eaton installs its largest African modular power system
Avnet Abacus
Power Electronics / Power Management
Intelligent power management company Eaton has announced the successful installation of a modular power system at Africa Data Centre’s 10 MW facility. This is its largest installation on the continent to date.
Read more...
MA series motor protection relay
NewElec Pretoria
Power Electronics / Power Management
NewElec’s MA series motor protection relay can be used as either a standalone electronic motor protection relay or as part of an automation network process communicating to a PLC.
Read more...
Ultra-low-power precision voltage reference
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The REF35 is a family of nano-power, low-drift, high-precision series reference devices which features ±0,05% initial accuracy and 650 nA typical power consumption.
Read more...
Robust protection for high power density designs
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS25985x from Texas Instruments is a 4,5 to 16 V, 0,59 mO
, 80 A stackable compact eFuse with an accurate current monitor.
Read more...
Linear charger for Li-Ion batteries
RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
The BQ25175 from Texas Instruments is an integrated 800-mA linear charger for 1-cell Li-Ion and Li-Poly batteries.
Read more...
Dual low-dropout voltage regulator
RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments’ TPS7A43 low-dropout (LDO) linear voltage regulator introduces a combination of a 4 to 85 V input voltage range with very low quiescent current.
Read more...
GreenChip synchronous rectifier controller
EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TEA2093TS is a member of a new generation of synchronous rectifier (SR) controller ICs from NXP Semiconductors, suitable for switched-mode power supplies.
Read more...
Driving giGaNtic performance
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced the XDPS2221, the first IC on the market that combines both PFC boost and hybrid flyback conversion features in a single package.
Read more...