CoolGaN half-bridge evaluation board

Infineon is offering the evaluation board EVAL_2EDB_HB_GaN, which enables the testing of CoolGaN GIT HEMT in combination with EiceDRIVER 2EDB8259Y. The board allows the configuration of the auxiliary supply: this may be bipolar or unipolar, isolated or non-isolated, with bootstrap or without.
Using an external inductor, the board can be configured for the following modes of operation:
• Buck- or boost-mode.
• Double-pulse testing or continuous PWM operation.
• Hard- or soft-switching at power levels to several kW and frequencies up to MHz range.
The board saves designers from having to design a gate driver and power circuit to evaluate gallium nitride transistors. The full application note can be accessed from http://bitly.ws/wpwt
