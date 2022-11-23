CoolGaN half-bridge evaluation board

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon is offering the evaluation board EVAL_2EDB_HB_GaN, which enables the testing of CoolGaN GIT HEMT in combination with EiceDRIVER 2EDB8259Y. The board allows the configuration of the auxiliary supply: this may be bipolar or unipolar, isolated or non-isolated, with bootstrap or without.

Using an external inductor, the board can be configured for the following modes of operation:

• Buck- or boost-mode.

• Double-pulse testing or continuous PWM operation.

• Hard- or soft-switching at power levels to several kW and frequencies up to MHz range.

The board saves designers from having to design a gate driver and power circuit to evaluate gallium nitride transistors. The full application note can be accessed from http://bitly.ws/wpwt

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





