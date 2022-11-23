Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

CoolGaN half-bridge evaluation board

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon is offering the evaluation board EVAL_2EDB_HB_GaN, which enables the testing of CoolGaN GIT HEMT in combination with EiceDRIVER 2EDB8259Y. The board allows the configuration of the auxiliary supply: this may be bipolar or unipolar, isolated or non-isolated, with bootstrap or without.

Using an external inductor, the board can be configured for the following modes of operation:

• Buck- or boost-mode.

• Double-pulse testing or continuous PWM operation.

• Hard- or soft-switching at power levels to several kW and frequencies up to MHz range.

The board saves designers from having to design a gate driver and power circuit to evaluate gallium nitride transistors. The full application note can be accessed from http://bitly.ws/wpwt

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Eaton installs its largest African modular power system
Avnet Abacus Power Electronics / Power Management
Intelligent power management company Eaton has announced the successful installation of a modular power system at Africa Data Centre’s 10 MW facility. This is its largest installation on the continent to date.

Read more...
Industrial smart sensor kit
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The kit consists of the STEVAL-IOD004V1 main board, the STLINK-V3MINI programmer and debugger tool, a 14-pin flat cable, and an M8 to M12 standard industrial connector adaptor.

Read more...
Robust protection for high power density designs
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS25985x from Texas Instruments is a 4,5 to 16 V, 0,59 mO, 80 A stackable compact eFuse with an accurate current monitor.

Read more...
Linear charger for Li-Ion batteries
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The BQ25175 from Texas Instruments is an integrated 800-mA linear charger for 1-cell Li-Ion and Li-Poly batteries.

Read more...
Dual low-dropout voltage regulator
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments’ TPS7A43 low-dropout (LDO) linear voltage regulator introduces a combination of a 4 to 85 V input voltage range with very low quiescent current.

Read more...
GreenChip synchronous rectifier controller
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
The TEA2093TS is a member of a new generation of synchronous rectifier (SR) controller ICs from NXP Semiconductors, suitable for switched-mode power supplies.

Read more...
Driving giGaNtic performance
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced the XDPS2221, the first IC on the market that combines both PFC boost and hybrid flyback conversion features in a single package.

Read more...
RF power GaN transistor
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
NXP Semiconductors has released a new 48 V Airfast RF power GaN transistor designed for cellular base station applications.

Read more...
Performance boost for SMPS and lighting
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced the 950 V CoolMOS PFD7 family, based on its superjunction MOSFET technology, which integrates an ultra-fast body diode.

Read more...
480 W three-phase DIN-Rail power supply
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The new LITF480-26Bxx series from Mornsun is a three-phase DIN-Rail switching power supply designed for automation applications.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved