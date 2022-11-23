Quectel’s new generation LTE smart modules

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the launch of its new generation of multi-mode LTE Cat 4 smart modules, the SC200E series. The SC200E series delivers superior performance in LTE connectivity, multimedia functions and support for long-lifespan IoT deployments, making it ideal for both industrial and consumer applications including smart POS, payment terminals, industrial handheld devices, automotive electronics and more.
Based upon the Qualcomm QCM2290 platform, which uses an 11nm process, Quectel’s SC200E series adopts a 64-bit quadcore Arm Cortex-A53 processor at up to 2,0 GHz frequency. This enables the module to provide both greater power efficiency and reliable performance.
Equipped with a powerful Adreno 702 GPU, the module also supports a dual image signal processor (ISP). This ISP enables up to 25 MP or 13 MP + 13 MP dual cameras to work at the same time and [email protected] video codec capability. Given these advantages, the SC200E is an excellent option for IoT verticals that require advanced multimedia features such as smart POS terminals, industrial PDAs as well as systems in micro-mobility applications.
Quectel’s SC200E smart module has the Android 12 operating system (OS) built in and supports future iterative upgrades to Android 13 or 14, which enables IoT devices to stay up to date with the latest features and improvements in the OS.
The SC200E supports multimode LTE cellular networks and short-range wireless communication technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The module also supports multi-constellation GNSS receivers (GPS/BDS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS/SBAS) to achieve fast and accurate positioning. In response to the different needs of various regions around the world, the Quectel SC200E series provides multiple variants, including SC200E-EM for EMEA/South Africa.
