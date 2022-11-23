Robust protection for high power density designs

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TPS25985 from Texas Instruments is a 4,5 to 16 V, 0,59 mΩ, 80 A stackable compact eFuse with an accurate current monitor. The device offers an integrated, high-current circuit protection and power management solution in a small package.

The TPS25985 provides multiple protection modes using very few external components and is a robust defence against overloads, short-circuits, and excessive inrush current.

Multiple TPS25985x devices can be connected in parallel to increase the total current capacity for high power systems. All devices actively synchronise the operating state and share current during start-up and steady-state, to avoid over-stressing some of the devices which can result in premature or partial shutdown of the parallel chain.

An integrated fast and accurate sense analog load current monitor facilitates predictive maintenance.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





