Robust protection for high power density designs

The TPS25985 from Texas Instruments is a 4,5 to 16 V, 0,59 mΩ, 80 A stackable compact eFuse with an accurate current monitor. The device offers an integrated, high-current circuit protection and power management solution in a small package.
The TPS25985 provides multiple protection modes using very few external components and is a robust defence against overloads, short-circuits, and excessive inrush current.
Multiple TPS25985x devices can be connected in parallel to increase the total current capacity for high power systems. All devices actively synchronise the operating state and share current during start-up and steady-state, to avoid over-stressing some of the devices which can result in premature or partial shutdown of the parallel chain.
An integrated fast and accurate sense analog load current monitor facilitates predictive maintenance.
AAEON has released its newest and most sophisticated addition to the rackmount network application range. The FWS-7541, powered by an Intel Xeon D-1700 processor, offers Xeon-level performance while maintaining an efficient use of power.
Infineon's first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.
Texas Instruments' TPS7A43 low-dropout (LDO) linear voltage regulator introduces a combination of a 4 to 85 V input voltage range with very low quiescent current.
Radar is a powerful, cost-effective replacement for conventional PIR sensors, and Infineon's Xensiv 60 GHz radar chip is here to revolutionise motion detection.
During CES 2023, Infineon will be providing an exclusive preview of the latest technologies that enable intelligent and secure IoT solutions for a sustainable future.
Matter is an automation connectivity standard that has been designed with the main purpose of reducing fragmentation across IoT products from different vendors, and this will transform the automation landscape by achieving interoperability among smart home platforms.
Prototyping RF designs with the X-Microwave modular system can dramatically reduce the time and resources needed to test an RF signal chain by enabling clean, modifiable, near-PCB prototypes through 60 GHz to be built and tested in a single afternoon.
Nvidia has announced the Jetson Orin module with Ampere Architecture GPU, fast memory bandwidth and high-speed IO, the perfect solution for next generation AI and robotics applications.