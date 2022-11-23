Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Robust protection for high power density designs

23 November 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TPS25985 from Texas Instruments is a 4,5 to 16 V, 0,59 mΩ, 80 A stackable compact eFuse with an accurate current monitor. The device offers an integrated, high-current circuit protection and power management solution in a small package.

The TPS25985 provides multiple protection modes using very few external components and is a robust defence against overloads, short-circuits, and excessive inrush current.

Multiple TPS25985x devices can be connected in parallel to increase the total current capacity for high power systems. All devices actively synchronise the operating state and share current during start-up and steady-state, to avoid over-stressing some of the devices which can result in premature or partial shutdown of the parallel chain.

An integrated fast and accurate sense analog load current monitor facilitates predictive maintenance.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

A comprehensive, power-efficient network solution
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
AAEON has released its newest and most sophisticated addition to the rackmount network application range. The FWS-7541, powered by an Intel Xeon D-1700 processor, offers Xeon-level performance while maintaining an efficient use of power.

Read more...
Evaluation board for 60 GHz radar sensor
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
Infineon’s first completely autonomous 60 GHz radar sensor MMIC, the BGT60LTR11AIP, is a fully integrated microwave motion sensor including Antennas in Package (AIP) and integrated detectors for motion and direction of motion.

Read more...
Linear charger for Li-Ion batteries
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The BQ25175 from Texas Instruments is an integrated 800-mA linear charger for 1-cell Li-Ion and Li-Poly batteries.

Read more...
Dual low-dropout voltage regulator
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments’ TPS7A43 low-dropout (LDO) linear voltage regulator introduces a combination of a 4 to 85 V input voltage range with very low quiescent current.

Read more...
Advantages of 60 GHz radar over PIR
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
Radar is a powerful, cost-effective replacement for conventional PIR sensors, and Infineon’s Xensiv 60 GHz radar chip is here to revolutionise motion detection.

Read more...
Silicon Labs’ BG24 and MG24 win gold
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
In the category of connectivity at the recent 2022 LEAP Awards, the Gold was awarded to Silicon Labs’ BG24 and MG24 families of 2,4 GHz wireless SoCs.

Read more...
Infineon to showcase at CES 2023
Altron Arrow News
During CES 2023, Infineon will be providing an exclusive preview of the latest technologies that enable intelligent and secure IoT solutions for a sustainable future.

Read more...
The significance of the Matter standard
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Matter is an automation connectivity standard that has been designed with the main purpose of reducing fragmentation across IoT products from different vendors, and this will transform the automation landscape by achieving interoperability among smart home platforms.

Read more...
A better way to prototype RF designs using X-Microwave
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Prototyping RF designs with the X-Microwave modular system can dramatically reduce the time and resources needed to test an RF signal chain by enabling clean, modifiable, near-PCB prototypes through 60 GHz to be built and tested in a single afternoon.

Read more...
A new standard for entry-level edge AI
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Nvidia has announced the Jetson Orin module with Ampere Architecture GPU, fast memory bandwidth and high-speed IO, the perfect solution for next generation AI and robotics applications.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved