The SIM7022 from SIMCom Wireless Solutions is a multi-band NB-IoT module in a surface mount package. The module has been designed for applications that require low latency and low data throughput communications in a variety of radio propagation conditions.
With power save mode (PSM) combined with extended discontinuous reception (eDRX), the SIM7022 can extend its battery life up to 10 years. Both the package and the available AT commands are compatible with the SIM800C and SIM7020 modules.
The SIM7022’s unique combination of performance, security, and flexibility, make it ideally suited to M2M applications such as metering, asset tracking, and remote monitoring.
Industrial smart sensor kit EBV Electrolink
The kit consists of the STEVAL-IOD004V1 main board, the STLINK-V3MINI programmer and debugger tool, a 14-pin flat cable, and an M8 to M12 standard industrial connector adaptor.
Quectel's new generation LTE smart modules iCorp Technologies
The SC200E series delivers superior performance in LTE connectivity, multimedia functions and support for long-lifespan IoT deployments, making it ideal for both industrial and consumer applications.
A perfect match: Cloud-based positioning and LoRaWAN RF Design
u-blox’s cloud-based positioning solution, M10 + CloudLocate, makes a perfect match for use with LoRaWAN. This combination allows for best-in-class synergy between GNSS technology and long-range wireless
New 450 MHz networks to accelerate utility services iCorp Technologies
As the world moves from 3G to 4G and the much-hyped 5G, there is talk of a different kind of network, using the very low-frequency networks around 450 MHz in Africa. These are wireless networks operating in the frequencies around 380 MHz, 410 MHz and 450 MHz.
A better way to prototype RF designs using X-Microwave Altron Arrow
Prototyping RF designs with the X-Microwave modular system can dramatically reduce the time and resources needed to test an RF signal chain by enabling clean, modifiable, near-PCB prototypes through 60 GHz to be built and tested in a single afternoon.
ARC1 upgraded to NB-IoT and LTE-M Instrotech
Keller was able to adapt the firmware and integrate the new transmission module after a short development cycle, and thanks to the upgrade, the ARC1 now has more communications options available.
New Poynting antenna enclosure
Poynting’s new EPNT-4 antenna enclosure not only houses 4x4 omni-directional antennas, but also provides space for the inclusion of a router directly underneath the antennas.
New GNSS from u-blox RF Design
u-blox has released a new addition to its GNSS family with the NEO/LEA-M8T, a simple solution when multi-constellation signal acquisition is required.
Poynting's new XPOL-24 antenna
With 4x4 routers for LTE and 5G rapidly entering the market, there is an increase in the requirement for 4x4 antennas, and Poynting is looking to fill that gap.