Multi-band NB-IoT module

23 November 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The SIM7022 from SIMCom Wireless Solutions is a multi-band NB-IoT module in a surface mount package. The module has been designed for applications that require low latency and low data throughput communications in a variety of radio propagation conditions.

With power save mode (PSM) combined with extended discontinuous reception (eDRX), the SIM7022 can extend its battery life up to 10 years. Both the package and the available AT commands are compatible with the SIM800C and SIM7020 modules.

The SIM7022’s unique combination of performance, security, and flexibility, make it ideally suited to M2M applications such as metering, asset tracking, and remote monitoring.

Credit(s)

Otto Wireless Solutions





